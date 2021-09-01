#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Wednesday 1 September 2021
Advertisement

Draft maternity rules will still 'separate pregnant people from their partners' - campaigner

The updated guidance will be finalised and published later this week.

By Orla Dwyer Wednesday 1 Sep 2021, 9:32 AM
9 minutes ago 391 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5537030
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

A MATERNITY CAMPAIGNER has said a draft version of new guidance on Covid-19 maternity restrictions will “continue to separate pregnant people from their partners”. 

The Journal last night reported details of the expected updated guidance on visitations to maternity units and hospitals. The guidance will be finalised and published later this week. 

Linda Kelly, who is part of the #BetterMaternityCare campaign, said she was “really disappointed” with the draft guidance.

Kelly will be among those meeting with officials in the HSE this afternoon to discuss the restrictions. 

“There was a very constructive engagement at our last meeting. We felt that they understood the issue, we felt there was a real willingness to find solutions – we don’t see any of that reflected in the document,” Kelly said. 

“The main aspect of concern for us is that there is a continued policy of separating pregnant people and their partners during labour.”

She said there is “no credibility to any guidelines that continue to separate pregnant people from their partners, that’s the nuts and bolts of this”. 

Draft guidance 

The new guidelines are expected to tell hospitals that partners do not need to leave during labour and childbirth if a pregnant person has been taken directly to a single-occupancy room.

Senior health sources say that the guidance will say that controls on access for partners should be the minimum needed to prevent Covid-19 transmission.

Partners should be facilitated to accompany the pregnant person during admission and their initial assessment until they have been settled in an assigned bed.

If the pregnant person is going directly to a single patient occupancy room, sources say there should be no requirement for the partner to leave during labour and childbirth.

Related Reads

14.08.21 Opinion: Excluding partners from maternity care is no longer excusable - there is a better way
06.08.21 Maternity care: 'Inconsistencies' in updated hospital guidelines 'distressing'
10.07.21 'I didn't want to do this alone': Your stories about pandemic maternity restrictions

Single occupancy rooms should be provided if it’s expected that a labour or induction will be long, complex, or high-risk.

However, in multi-bed areas, it will still be considered necessary to limit a pregnant person’s partner to two one-hour visits per day.

When someone in labour is preparing to be transferred to the labour ward, the partner should be facilitated to accompany them.

Kelly said many maternity hospitals don’t have a high volume of single-occupancy rooms and before and after labour, many would be in multi-bed rooms where restrictions remain. 

“There’s nothing about single occupancy that will address anything to do with people being on their own in early labour, including induction,” Kelly said.

Last week, the Psychological Society of Ireland (PSI) expressed concern about the implications of continued maternity restrictions on parents and the wider family during the Covid-19 pandemic. 

There has been criticism in recent months of the different approaches taken by maternity hospitals, with some found not to be fully compliant with official guidance – having tighter restrictions on partner access during labour and at prenatal appointments.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Speaking at a media briefing yesterday following the announcement of a further easing of Covid-19 restrictions, the Taoiseach said the government’s commitment is “to have as open access as possible” at maternity hospitals and units following months of ongoing restrictions. 

“The HSE have developed new guidelines in respect of access for partners to maternity wards, and those will issue imminently from the Department of Health,” he said.

“Our intention is, and the commitment from the HSE, is to have as open access as possible.”

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie