Draft maternity rules will still 'separate pregnant people from their partners' - campaigner

A MATERNITY CAMPAIGNER has said a draft version of new guidance on Covid-19 maternity restrictions will “continue to separate pregnant people from their partners”.

The Journal last night reported details of the expected updated guidance on visitations to maternity units and hospitals. The guidance will be finalised and published later this week.

Linda Kelly, who is part of the #BetterMaternityCare campaign, said she was “really disappointed” with the draft guidance.

Kelly will be among those meeting with officials in the HSE this afternoon to discuss the restrictions.

“There was a very constructive engagement at our last meeting. We felt that they understood the issue, we felt there was a real willingness to find solutions – we don’t see any of that reflected in the document,” Kelly said.

“The main aspect of concern for us is that there is a continued policy of separating pregnant people and their partners during labour.”

She said there is “no credibility to any guidelines that continue to separate pregnant people from their partners, that’s the nuts and bolts of this”.

Draft guidance

The new guidelines are expected to tell hospitals that partners do not need to leave during labour and childbirth if a pregnant person has been taken directly to a single-occupancy room.

Senior health sources say that the guidance will say that controls on access for partners should be the minimum needed to prevent Covid-19 transmission.

Partners should be facilitated to accompany the pregnant person during admission and their initial assessment until they have been settled in an assigned bed.

If the pregnant person is going directly to a single patient occupancy room, sources say there should be no requirement for the partner to leave during labour and childbirth.

Single occupancy rooms should be provided if it’s expected that a labour or induction will be long, complex, or high-risk.

However, in multi-bed areas, it will still be considered necessary to limit a pregnant person’s partner to two one-hour visits per day.

When someone in labour is preparing to be transferred to the labour ward, the partner should be facilitated to accompany them.

Kelly said many maternity hospitals don’t have a high volume of single-occupancy rooms and before and after labour, many would be in multi-bed rooms where restrictions remain.

“There’s nothing about single occupancy that will address anything to do with people being on their own in early labour, including induction,” Kelly said.

Last week, the Psychological Society of Ireland (PSI) expressed concern about the implications of continued maternity restrictions on parents and the wider family during the Covid-19 pandemic.

There has been criticism in recent months of the different approaches taken by maternity hospitals, with some found not to be fully compliant with official guidance – having tighter restrictions on partner access during labour and at prenatal appointments.

Speaking at a media briefing yesterday following the announcement of a further easing of Covid-19 restrictions, the Taoiseach said the government’s commitment is “to have as open access as possible” at maternity hospitals and units following months of ongoing restrictions.

“The HSE have developed new guidelines in respect of access for partners to maternity wards, and those will issue imminently from the Department of Health,” he said.

“Our intention is, and the commitment from the HSE, is to have as open access as possible.”