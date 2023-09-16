EU Chief Ursula von der Leyen to visit Italian island struggling with migrant arrivals

URSUALA VON DER Leyen is set to visit the Italian island of Lampedusa tomorrow alongside the country’s prime minister Giorgia Meloni. The high-profile visit follows a recent surge of migrant arrivals there, the European Commission has said.

Meloni has called on the EU to help relieve the pressure after some 8,500 people landed by boats over three days this week on Lampedusa, just 145 kilometres off the coast of Tunisia.

“President von der Leyen will be travelling to Lampedusa tomorrow on the invitation of Italian PM Meloni,” European Commission spokesman Eric Mamer posted online.

An Italian official confirmed the visit, but details were still being finalised.

The spike in arrivals has rekindled the debate over how Europe shares responsibility for asylum seekers.

Lampedusa, Italy’s southernmost island, has long been a landing point for migrant boats from North Africa. But this week its migration centre – built for fewer than 400 people – was overwhelmed.

Between Monday and Wednesday, around 8,500 people – more than the entire local population – arrived in 199 boats, according to the UN migration agency.

Images of thousands of people sleeping in the open air, scaling the perimeter fence and wandering around the town sparked anger among members of Italy’s hard-right government.

Deputy prime minister Matteo Salvini called the arrivals an “act of war”, and yesterday, Meloni urged the European Union to do more to help.

Von der Leyen – with Meloni’s strong backing – struck an agreement with Tunisia in July aimed at curbing the flow of irregular migration from the North African country.

Also this year, EU countries agreed to provide southern border countries like Greece and Italy with assistance in handling the large numbers of arrivals. Due to an EU rule called the Dublin Regulation, refugees must remain the EU country they first arrive in once granted asylum.

Under thee deal, member states can opt to take in more refugees to alleviate some of the burden on Greece and Italy, or they can pay a sum of money to those states. The Irish Government decided to pay.

The memorandum of understanding signed by the EU and Tunisia provides financial supports, coastguard funding and training. In return, Tunisian authorities ensure that boats carrying refugees don’t successfully leave their shores.

Tunisia has become the most common point of departure for those attempting to cross the Mediterranean from Africa, overtaking Libya this year.

Lampedusa, given its proximity to Tunisia, has been the arrival point for most of those who have chosen to make the perilous voyage. In August, over 40 people died in a shipwreck off the coast of the Italian island.

In total, 2338 people have either died or gone missing in the Mediterranean this year, according to the UN’s Missing Migrant project.

- With additional reporting from AFP 2023