The Explainer: Why are so many US states tightening abortion laws right now?

With a Supreme Court dominated by conservatives and a pro-life president, this type of shift in abortion legislation had been expected for some time – so what happens now?

By Nicky Ryan Thursday 16 May 2019, 5:45 PM
LAST WEEK, A restrictive abortion law was signed in the US state of Georgia which banned terminations after six weeks gestation.

This week, another state followed suit: Alabama’s governor signed a law on Thursday which banned abortions in nearly all cases.

With a Supreme Court dominated by conservatives and a pro-life president, this type of shift in abortion legislation in the US had been expected for some time – so what happens now?

In this week’s episode of The Explainer, TheJournal.ie‘s Aoife Barry and Christine Bohan, with contributions from NUIG law lecturer Larry Donnelly, look at the legislation which has been introduced in Alabama and Georgia and examine what the next steps might be.

Why do supporters of the bills want them challenged? Could a bill end up in the Supreme Court and potentially lead to an overturning of Roe vs Wade?  And could Trump simply ban all terminations across America?

This episode was put together by presenter Sinéad O’Carroll, executive producer Christine Bohan, producer Aoife Barry, assistant producer/technical operator Nicky Ryan, and featured Christine and Aoife as well as law lecturer at NUI Galway Larry Donnelly. Design by Palash Somani.

Nicky Ryan
@NickyRyan_
nicky@thejournal.ie

