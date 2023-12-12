'It's unconscionable': Politicians to boycott US ambassador’s Christmas party over Israeli war

TDS AND COUNCILLORS have criticised their fellow politicians for attending a Christmas dinner at the US ambassador’s residence tonight.

People Before Profit and Dublin City Council’s Independent group said it was “unconscionable” to try to “continue the pretence that we can celebrate the holiday season while innocent people” are killed in Gaza by Israel’s onslaught of the region.

PBP called on all members of the Oireachtas to boycott the ambassador’s Christmas party, while the Irish Anti-War Movement (IAWM) called a protest for outside the residence.

An invitation has been extended by the US ambassador Claire Cronin to a ‘Holiday Reception’ in her residence in Phoenix Park.

It’s set to start at 6pm, but opponents have scheduled a protest outside the residence for 5pm as guests make their way into the residence.

However, the Independent group on DCC said it would instead use the opportunity to “highlight US complicity in the genocidal Israeli bombardment in Gaza”, and further criticised the US vetoing a United Nations proposal for a ceasefire last week.

“It’s unconscionable that anyone would argue against a ceasefire in such a horrific situation knowing that the decision is a guarantee of further deaths of innocent children, women and men,” the Independents said.

The councillors who refusing to attend include Christy Burke, Pat Dunne, Mannix Flynn, Vincent Jackson, John Lyons, Sophie Nicoullaud, Damian O’Farrell, Cieran Perry, Noeleen Reilly and Nial Ring.

“Doctors without Borders has said the US veto of the UN resolution makes it complicit in the carnage in Gaza.”

Independent group leader on DCC Ciaren Perry said it reiterates calls for an immediate ceasefire and for the release of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

“With the death toll at over 17,000 and rising, we must take every opportunity to highlight the continuing massacre of children, women and men,” Perry said.

The Independent group, comprised of 10 councillors, were part of the group behind having the Palestinian flag flown above City Hall last week as a sign of solidarity with people in Gaza.

Councillor Sophie Nicoullaud said contrasted Cronin’s invite to “celebrate the joys of the season” while Israel continues to “slaughter innocent civilians with the support of the US”.

Veteran councillor and former Lord Mayor Christy Burke said that rather than the American government and using its influence with Israel to stop the “indiscriminate slaughter in Gaza”, what has instead happened is that “the opposite”, due to last Friday’s vetoing of the UN call for a ceasefire.

As a result, Burke said, “It’s no time to celebrate with the ambassador.”

PBP’s Dublin South-Central TD Bríd Smith also called on all members of the Oireachtas to boycott the US Ambassador’s ‘Holiday Reception’ at the US Residence in the Phoenix Park, on Tuesday December 12.

Smith said that TDs and Senators who would have received the invitation should not attend the event in solidarity with the people of Gaza who are undergoing an “ongoing brutal bombardment” by the Israeli military, adding the attacks amounted to “genocide and ethnic cleansing” of Palestinians.

“I will not be attending out of solidarity with the people of Gaza and the West Bank who are undergoing intense and appalling atrocities by the IDF and illegal settlers, with the backing of the United States,” she said.

Jim Roche, spokesperson for the IAWM said that if the “Irish Government is serious about getting a ceasefire in Gaza, then it should instruct all their TDs to boycott this event.”

He said this would send a clear message to the US government that its continued support for this “barbarous, genocidal Israeli onslaught in Gaza” is not supported in Ireland.

He added that US president Joe Biden and all of the US Government have the “blood of innocent Gazans, including 10,000 children, on their hands” due to the war.

“Irish TDs must not condone the US Government’s part in Israel’s genocidal violence so they should stay away from this Christmas event at the US Ambassador’s residence,” Roche said.