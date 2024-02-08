US man pleads guilty to four charges of applying for Irish passports in names of dead babies

AN AMERICAN PENSIONER who was charged with applying for passports in the names of two dead babies has signed pleas of guilty to four charges at Cork District Court.

The one-time mystery man, later identified as 72 year old Randolph Kirk Parker, first appeared before the court in September of last year after he was arrested in the passport office in Cork city.

Det Garda Padraig Hanley, of the Garda National Bureau of Crime Investigation, told the court that the man allegedly used the name of a baby, Philip Frank Morris, who was born in December 1952 but subsequently died, to apply for a passport in Cork.

Det Garda Hanley said that they had spoken to the brother of the late Philip Morris, who died at the age of four months in 1953.

The court subsequently heard that the man had a passport in the name of Geoffrey Warbrook.

However, Det Garda Hanley said gardaí had spoken to relatives of Mr Warbrook who confirmed that he died as a young baby in the early 1950’s.

Dt Hanley said that the man had held an Irish passport for three decades.

Today at Cork District Court the man, who was identified through Interpol as being US citizen Randolph Kirk Parker, signed a plea of guilty to four charges.

The 72-year-old, whom the court previously heard had an FBI arrest record dating back to 1970, signed pleas of guilty to four counts of using false information to obtain passports and one count of possessing a false document.

The false document relates to the possession of a driving licence in the name of another person on 14 September, 2023.

Advertisement

The charges of using false information to obtain passports relates to dates in 2012, 2013, 2022 and 2023.

Sgt Pat Lyons told Judge Mary Dorgan that a summary charge of giving a false name to investigating gardai in Cork at the time of his arrest in September of last year will be withdrawn by the prosecution.

Judge Dorgan noted that the summary matter will not be pursued by the State.

Mr Parker was remanded in continuing custody until next Wednesday when the case is up for mention.

A date for sentencing will be decided upon in the Circuit Criminal Court in the city on that date.

Judge Dorgan sent the matter to the Circuit Court for finalisation. Mr Parker will be further remanded in custody next week.

The pensioner appeared in court in person today.

He was dressed in a pair of dark pants and a dark top and did not speak during the brief hearing.

Meanwhile, the court previously heard that Interpol had liaised with their 195 member countries in order to help gardaí identify Mr Parker.

Det Garda Hanley previously said that when questioned the man stated he was living in Ireland and needed a passport to leave the country.

However, he refused to assist officers in any way. He also refused to tell them his true identity.

A team was set up to carry out enquiries and to liaise with Interpol. A breakthrough on his identity was made last November.