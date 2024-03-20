Canada halts future arms shipments to Israel as international pressure mounts and Gazans starve

LAST UPDATE | 15 minutes ago
CANADA IS HALTING future arms shipments to Israel as international pressure continues to mount over its conduct in Gaza, where more than 31,000 people have died and half the population facing famine.
Canada’s foreign minister Melanie Joly told the Toronto Star newspaper yesterday that her government would stop future arms exports to Israel, a decision that has angered the Israeli government.
“It is a real thing,” Joly told the newspaper, although the parliamentary vote that passed on the measure is not binding.
Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said: “History will judge Canada’s current action harshly”.
He described the move as “regrettable” and said it “undermines Israel’s right to self-defense against Hamas terrorists”.
US Senator Bernie Sanders said in a post on X that Canada was “absolutely right” to take the step, one which other Israel allies have not taken thus far.
“Given the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, including widespread and growing starvation, the U.S. should not provide another nickel for Netanyahu’s war machine.”
It's regrettable that the Canadian government is taking a step that undermines Israel's right to self-defense against Hamas terrorists, who have committed terrible crimes against humanity and against innocent Israeli civilians, including the elderly, women, and children. History…— ישראל כ”ץ Israel Katz (@Israel_katz) March 19, 2024
Canada had already suspended the shipment of lethal equipment to Israel after 7 October but this agreement, struck between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal Party and its coalition partner the New Democratic Party (NDP), means future sales have been suspended.
The vote had been an NDP initiative, who also tried to include recognition of the State of Palestine but that effort failed. However, suspending future arms sales to Israel is a clear sign of strained ties between the allies.
Israel has historically been a top receiver of Canadian arms exports, with CAN$21 million worth of military materiel exported to Israel in 2022, according to Radio Canada, following CAN$26 million in shipments in 2021.
That places Israel among the top 10 recipients of Canadian arms exports.
Blinken visit
Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is returning to the Middle East today in a new bid to secure a truce in Gaza as experts warn that hundreds of thousands of civilians are on the brink of famine.
Following a failed attempt to secure a ceasefire in the war in the Gaza Strip by the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan last week, a new round of negotiations hosted by key mediator Qatar has commenced.
On the ground, however, there is no sign of letup in the war that has devastated much of the Gaza Strip and forced hundreds of thousands of Palestinians to seek refuge in the south of the besieged region.
Israel’s offensive on Gaza has killed at least 31,819 people since October, most of them women and children, according to Gaza’s health ministry.
Nearly six months into the war, Israel’s key backer the United States has repeatedly called on its ally to allow an increase in the flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza.
Secretary of State Blinken is due in Saudi Arabia today and in Egypt, which neighbours Gaza and has been involved in previous mediation efforts, tomorrow.
He had earlier this week said everyone in Gaza was now suffering “severe levels of acute food insecurity”.
“That’s the first time an entire population has been so classified,” he said during a visit to the Philippines.
A UN-backed assessment has said 300,000 people in the territory’s north will face famine by May without a surge of aid.
UN rights chief Volker Turk said Israel was blocking aid and conducting the conflict in a way that “may amount to the use of starvation as a method of war”.
AFPTV footage from Gaza showed desperate crowds gathered at the Jabalia refugee camp to get a portion of carrot soup.
“We came to queue, but they threw us out,” said Jabalia resident Musaab al-Masry, lamenting that there was not enough food for everyone.
Talks
Israel’s Head of Mossad David Barnea entered a new round of talks with Egyptian and Qatari mediators on Monday.
Qatar’s foreign ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari said he was “cautiously optimistic” but it was “too early to announce any successes”.
Ansari said they were expecting a counter-proposal to be presented to Hamas after both sides rejected previous offers, adding that technical talks would continue.
Despite the resumption of talks, there islittle indication of an imminent agreement.
Attack on hospital
Israeli troops yesterday were pressing an assault on Gaza’s biggest hospital, which they allege Hamas uses for military purposes, saying more than 50 fighters had been killed and around 300 suspects arrested and taken for questioning.
Lashing out over the Israeli operation at the Al-Shifa complex, Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh accused Israel of seeking to “sow chaos and perpetuate violence” and “sabotage ongoing negotiations in Doha”.
Israel has long accused militants of using hospitals as bases and troops previously raided Al-Shifa last November, sparking an international outcry.
Military spokesman Daniel Hagari said this week that Palestinian militants and commanders had since returned to Al-Shifa “and turned it into a command centre”.
An army statement late yesterday said “dozens of prominent terrorists” from Hamas and the Islamic Jihad were among those arrested in the operation.
Witnesses reported air strikes and tanks near the hospital compound, which is crowded with thousands of displaced civilians, as well as the sick and wounded.
According to the health ministry in Gaza, 90 people were killed in the early hours of this morning, including 30 in Gaza City.
Rafah
Another major area of concern for the United States, the United Nations and aid groups has been the fate of Rafah in the far south of the Gaza Strip.
Since the war erupted, the tiny area’s population has boomed to around 1.5 million with hundreds of thousands of people displaced from their homes elsewhere in the territory seeking shelter there.
US President Joe Biden has put pressure on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to pull back from a threatened full-scale ground operation.
But Netanyahu said he told Biden “we are determined to complete the elimination of these battalions in Rafah, and there is no way to do this without a ground incursion”.
The city is already under bombardment, with AFPTV footage showing residents picking through debris of buildings on Tuesday after another night of strikes.
Torrential rains piled onto the misery overnight, with many displaced having nowhere to run but makeshift tents.
Oum Abdullah Alwan said her children “screamed in fear” because “we can’t tell the difference between the sound of rain and the sound of shelling”.
Includes reporting from David Mac Redmond
have your say