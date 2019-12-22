This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
13 wounded, four critically at house party shooting in the US

Shots were fired just after 12.30am (6.30am Irish time).

By Associated Press Sunday 22 Dec 2019, 1:13 PM
13 PEOPLE HAVE been wounded, four critically, during a shooting at a house party earlier today in the United States. 

Police in Chicago, Illinois said the shooting stemmed from a dispute at the party that was “given in memorial of a subject slain in April,” Chief of Patrol Fred Waller said.

He said shots were first fired just after 12.30 am (6.30am Irish time).

The victims range in age between 16 and 48 and suffered “different and various gunshot wounds to their bodies”, police said. 

Two people are being questioned in relation to the incident. One was arrested with a weapon and the other was wounded. 

Waller said police recovered a revolver. 

The shooting started inside and then shots were fired as people began spilling out of the house, said Waller. 

He said shots were also fired at a third place in the vicinity. He described the shooting as an “isolated incident”. 

Comments have been closed as arrests have been made.

Associated Press

