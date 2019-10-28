This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 0 °C Monday 28 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Owners of vacant properties urged to make them available for homeless people ahead of Christmas

“Bringing a vacant home back into use can change people’s lives for the better.”

By Órla Ryan Monday 28 Oct 2019, 8:30 AM
4 minutes ago 231 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4867939
File photo of tents along the Royal Canal in Dublin.
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
File photo of tents along the Royal Canal in Dublin.
File photo of tents along the Royal Canal in Dublin.
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

OWNERS OF VACANT homes are being encouraged to make their properties available for homeless families as Christmas approaches.

Tom Gilligan, Director of Services at Mayo County Council, has urged people to register unused properties on VacantHomes.ie or contact the relevant local authority. 

Gilligan said every effort must be made to “ensure more families get to celebrate Christmas in the comfort of a home as opposed to a hotel room or B&B”.

He said properties already registered with the aforementioned website, which he founded, show there are a significant number of properties with “the potential to be turned around within a relatively short period of time”.

When registering a property, people are asked about possible upgrades that may need to be carried out such as repairing damage to the roof or windows.

“Although impossible to tell exactly what is needed until an inspection is made of the inside of the building, from our own information and statistics it appears that more vacant homes could be brought back into use with significantly less spend and within a quicker time frame than a new build,” Gilligan stated.

Over 10,000 people homeless 

More than 10,000 people are registered as homeless in Ireland, including 6,490 adults and 3,848 children.

Gilligan said these figures highlight that “the need for housing has never been greater”.

“Vacant homeowners are urged to come forward, particularly in areas where there is a housing need, to provide an opportunity and a fresh beginning for those that are currently experiencing homelessness.

Christmas is very much a time for families and togetherness, it’s a time for giving and helping others. Bringing a vacant home back into use can change people’s lives for the better. It provides a fresh start for those families experiencing homelessness and a way to kick off the New Year with hope, security and a sense of belonging.

To date, over 3,200 properties have been registered with the website – 48% in Leinster 36% in Munster, 13% in Connacht and 3% in Ulster. Almost 300 properties have been brought, or are in the process of being brought, back into use.

Related Read

30.09.19 'We need to stop this': Homelessness figures reach 10,000 for seventh consecutive month

Schemes available 

Several government schemes are available, under the Rebuilding Ireland plan, to assist owners in getting their property back into use.

The Repair and Leasing Scheme (RLS) is available where a property requires repairs to bring it up to required standard for rented properties.

The RLS will pay for the repairs up-front in return for the property being made available to be used as social housing for a period of at least five years under either a direct lease or Rental Availability Arrangement with a local authority.

The maximum funding available under this scheme is €40,000, inclusive of VAT. Where the property is a former bedsit being brought up to standard, funding of up to €50,000 is available.

Another scheme, the Long-Term Leasing Initiative, allows owners of vacant properties that are in good condition to lease their properties to city or county councils.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie