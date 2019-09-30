This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Homelessness figures reach 10,000 for seventh consecutive month

A total of 10,338 people were in emergency accommodation in August.

By Stephen McDermott Monday 30 Sep 2019, 11:02 AM
19 minutes ago
A tent beside a road in Dublin city centre
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
A tent beside a road in Dublin city centre
A tent beside a road in Dublin city centre
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

LATEST FIGURES FROM the Department of Housing have shown that there are more than 10,000 people homeless in Ireland for the seventh consecutive month.

The Department’s figures show that 10,338 people were in emergency accommodation in Ireland in August, including 6,490 adults and 3,848 children.

The figure is an increase of 63 people compared with July’s total, and represents the second-highest number of homeless people recorded in Ireland after April’s figures.

Homelessness charity Inner City Helping Homeless hit out at the figures, describing the additional 70 children who became homeless last month as “shocking”.

“Behind these numbers are human beings that need proper supports and homes to live in and they are being let down over and over again by the state,” the group’s CEO Anthony Flynn said.

COMMENTS (8)

