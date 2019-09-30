Homelessness figures reach 10,000 for seventh consecutive month

LATEST FIGURES FROM the Department of Housing have shown that there are more than 10,000 people homeless in Ireland for the seventh consecutive month.

The Department’s figures show that 10,338 people were in emergency accommodation in Ireland in August, including 6,490 adults and 3,848 children.

The figure is an increase of 63 people compared with July’s total, and represents the second-highest number of homeless people recorded in Ireland after April’s figures.

Homelessness charity Inner City Helping Homeless hit out at the figures, describing the additional 70 children who became homeless last month as “shocking”.

“Behind these numbers are human beings that need proper supports and homes to live in and they are being let down over and over again by the state,” the group’s CEO Anthony Flynn said.