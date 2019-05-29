This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Minister for Housing accepts 'need to do more' as latest figures show record levels of homelessness

10,378 people were recorded in emergency accommodation in April.

By Stephen McDermott Wednesday 29 May 2019, 10:35 AM
25 minutes ago 1,093 Views 20 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4659008
A woman walks past a homeless tent iunder a bridge in Dublin earlier this year.
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie
A woman walks past a homeless tent iunder a bridge in Dublin earlier this year.
A woman walks past a homeless tent iunder a bridge in Dublin earlier this year.
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

THE MINISTER FOR Housing has accepted that the government “needs to do more” as new figures showed a record number of people were homeless in Ireland during April.

Figures published by the Department of Housing this morning show that there were 6,584 adults and 3,794 children – 10,378 people – recorded in state-funded emergency accommodation last month.

While the number of children in emergency accommodation fell by 27 when compared with the previous month, the overall number of people increased by 73 over the same period.

Commenting on the figures, Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy said that family homelessness continued to be a challenge, particularly in the Dublin area.

“So far this year we have exited more than 320 families out of emergency accommodation into a home, which is some progress, but clearly, we need to do a lot more,” he said.

“My department is working closely with the local authorities to deliver homes for every family in emergency accommodation.”

Housing figures 1 Figures show a breakdown of people in emergency accommodation during April Source: Department of Housing

As the figures were published, Murphy was appearing before the Oireachtas Joint Committee on Housing, where he was providing updates on short-term letting regulations and an update on Rebuilding Ireland.

The minister was the subjects of two protests at the RDS Arena at the weekend, when he attended the local and European elections count centre in Dublin.

Criticism was directed at Murphy from housing activists who were protesting against the government’s record on housing, and gardaí and security staff intervened in the protest to shield him from protesters during the second protest.

