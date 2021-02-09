#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 2°C Tuesday 9 February 2021
Advertisement

Nearly 85,000 people have received their two Covid-19 vaccine doses, latest figures show

The Covid-19 vaccines available require a two-dose schedule.

By Orla Dwyer Tuesday 9 Feb 2021, 7:21 PM
13 minutes ago 1,058 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5350148
Image: Shutterstock/David Pereiras
Image: Shutterstock/David Pereiras

NEARLY 85,000 PEOPLE have received their two vaccine doses against Covid-19, with more than 235,000 vaccine doses administered in total up to last Saturday. 

Each of the three vaccines currently being administered in Ireland – Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna and Oxford/AstraZeneca – require two doses spaced at least a few weeks apart.

As of 6 February, 236,996 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Ireland.

This accounts for: 

  • 152,652 people who have received their first dose
  • 84,344 people who have received their second dose

The vast majority of these were from the Pfizer jab, with under 2,000 Moderna doses administered, according to the Covid-19 Data Hub.

The AstraZeneca vaccine has only been administered in the last few days after arriving into the country at the weekend. 

Vaccination data will now be updated daily, the Department of Health said. 

The HSE has said that a further 29,000 vaccines will be administered in 78 long-term residential care settings, to frontline healthcare workers and to GPs this week. 

Related Reads

29.01.21 European Medicines Agency confirms no deaths have been linked to the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine
18.01.21 Benefits of Covid-19 vaccines 'continue to outweigh risks' as 81 cases of suspected side effects reported

Frontline disability service workers will also begin receiving the vaccine from this week. 

Healthcare workers with direct patient contact as well as residents at long-term residential care facilities over the age of 65 have been first to receive the vaccines. 

Independent MEP Mick Wallace said today that delays to the Covid-19 vaccine rollout plan in Ireland and other countries is a “huge concern” and could cost lives.

Supply issues and the Irish government’s decision that over-70s should not receive the AstraZeneca vaccine, and instead be given the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna vaccines, looks set to delay the initial deadline to vaccinate this age group here.

Concerns have also been raised in recent weeks about the number of vaccines AstraZeneca can produce for Europe.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

When asked by TheJournal.ie today about these issues, Wallace said there “seem to be serious challenges around AstraZeneca, and I think it does represent a big problem given that they were promising to produce a huge quantity (of the vaccine) and countries right across Europe were banking on them”.

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie