#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 6°C Saturday 6 February 2021
Advertisement

First 21,600 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine arrive into Ireland

The vaccine was authorized by the Minister for Health earlier this week

By Tadgh McNally Saturday 6 Feb 2021, 4:58 PM
5 minutes ago 593 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5347350
Image: PA
Image: PA

HEALTH MINISTER STEPHEN Donnelly has confirmed the delivery of the first 21,600 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine arrived into Ireland earlier today.

The doses arrived into Ireland’s national cold chain store in Dublin earlier this afternoon.

Minister Donnelly confirmed the delivery in a tweet, saying that healthcare workers will begin to receive the jab on Monday.

Currently, there have been 219,200 vaccinations administered so far in Ireland. 86,200 of these have been to residents in long-term care facilities, while 133,000 have been administered to front-line healthcare workers.

78,000 healthcare workers have received their first dose, while 55,000 are fully vaccinated. 

Plans for over 70′s to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine changed earlier this week, after recommendations from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) said that older people should receive mRNA vaccines – Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna – “where practicable and timely”. 

This was due to a lack of substantial data on the efficacy of the jab on people aged over 65, but health officials are confident that it is safe and effective in all adults. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Speaking to TheJournal.ie earlier this week, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said that issues with over 70′s and the AstraZeneca jab were not expected.

“To be honest, it wasn’t foreseen. It was only when the German authorities expressed a concern about the age of the over 70s that this arose as an issue last week. And then there was the issue around the amount of AstraZeneca vaccine we’d get. So you know, it is a situation that is changing all the time,” he said.

Donnelly first authorized the AstraZeneca vaccine on Thursday, tweeting a video of him signing the order to allow vaccinators to administer the jab.

Additional reporting by Christina Finn

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
tadgh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie