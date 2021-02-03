Pfizer and Moderna vaccines 'preferential' for over 70s, HSE says

OLDER PEOPLE WILL be “preferentially” given the mRNA Covid-19 vaccines – from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna – rather than the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, the HSE’s Chief Clinical Officer Dr Colm Henry has said.

Dr Henry said this decision is based on advice from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) through the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC).

The HSE and Department of Health have been contacted for further details on this, but Dr Henry said over 70s will receive the mRNA vaccines where possible.

“The advice generally is to give the mRNA vaccines – the Moderna or the Pfizer – preferentially give those to older people, because based on the evidence we have right now, it affords them great protection,” he said on RTÉ radio’s News at One.

“That may change in time. We see new evidence in the AstraZeneca vaccine showing good efficacy in the UK over those people vaccinated, but at this point in time the advice we’re getting from the EMA through NIAC is that it’s preferential to give those Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to the over 70s, and we’re beginning that in mid-February.”

A messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine uses only the virus’s genetic code, as opposed to conventional vaccines produced using weakened forms of the virus.

An mRNA vaccine is injected into the body where it enters cells and tells them to create antigens.

These antigens are recognised by the immune system and prepare it to fight the coronavirus.

No actual virus is needed to create an mRNA vaccine. This means the rate at which it can be produced is dramatically accelerated.

The Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine is not an mRNA, it is a viral vector vaccine.

It uses a harmless, weakened version of a common virus which causes a cold in chimpanzees. The virus has been genetically modified so that it is impossible for it to grow in humans – people who get the vaccine will not become ill with a chimpanzee cold.

Approved

The EMA recommended the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine for adults of all ages last week.

But several countries have advised against administering it to older people.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Germany said it will not advise over 65s to get it while Italy’s medicines agency recommended alternatives for people aged over 55.

President Emmanuel Macron, who is under pressure for the slow roll-out of jabs across France, claimed the vaccine was “quasi-ineffective” for the over-65s.

In terms of who will receive the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine which is due to start arriving from next week, Dr Henry said the HSE will “go through the sequence of priorities as laid out by NIAC as closely as we can”.

He said evidence from the UK which is currently vaccinating people with the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab, shows that “it works, it’s effective in younger people”.

He said the decision to not vaccinate older people with this vaccine if possible if based on a “lack of evidence in older people, but that may change in time”.