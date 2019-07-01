This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 1 July, 2019
Dáil motion aims to tackle vaccine hesitancy and misinformation

Simon Harris has called for cross party support for the motion.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Monday 1 Jul 2019, 12:10 AM
HEALTH MINISTER SIMON Harris has called for cross party support for a motion which aims to increase the uptake of vaccines in Ireland.

The motion comes as cases of measles in Ireland rose by over 200% between 2017 and 2018, a trend scientists have blamed on misinformation around the MMR vaccine. 

There has also been concerted campaigns to raise awareness of the safeness and effectiveness of the HPV vaccine, after uptake rates plummet due to misinformation around its supposed side effects.

Last September, the HSE confirmed that provisional uptake rate for the HPV vaccine  stood at 70%, an increase of 20 percentage points on the previous year.

Harris previously said he had requested legal advice from the attorney general in relation to making vaccines mandatory. 

His Dáil motion calls on TDs to “champion and advocate for increased uptake of childhood vaccines and HPV across communities”.

It notes that vaccination is “one of the most successful health interventions of all time”.

The motion also states that as a result of “vaccine hesitancy” and reductions in uptake ”outbreaks have occurred in many countries, including Ireland, and children’s health has been adversely affected”.

It calls on the Dáil to support childhood immunisation programmes and actions to strengthen dialogue with citizens.

It also calls for the establishment of a Vaccine Alliance of healthcare workers, policymakers, patient advocates, parents and educators which would “ensure that accurate, evidence-based and consistent messages about vaccination are spread, understood and acted upon”. 

In a statement, Harris said vaccine hesitancy was “one of the greatest threats to public health and the health service is working extremely hard to counter the myths spread about vaccination and increase the uptake rates”.

The HPV vaccine will be rolled out for boys along with a new vaccine for meningitis. 

The motion so far has the support of Sinn Fein, Labour. Green Party and Independents4Change.

 You can learn more about why cases of measles are spreading in Ireland and worldwide in this piece here and in our Explainer podcast:


Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

- with reporting from Christina Finn

