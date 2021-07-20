#Open journalism No news is bad news

Covid vaccine portal will open to everyone aged 18 or over from tomorrow

The health minister said Ireland’s vaccination programme is ahead of schedule and performing “really well”.

By Céimin Burke Tuesday 20 Jul 2021, 7:31 PM
55 minutes ago 3,607 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5500884
Image: PA
Image: PA

EVERY ADULT AGED 18 or over can register to receive a Covid-19 mRNA vaccine from tomorrow.

Health minister Stephen Donnelly announced this afternoon that everyone aged over 18-years-old will be able to use the HSE’s vaccine portal to register for a Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna jab.

“This is because our vaccination programme is ahead of schedule and continues to perform really well,” Donnelly said.

Yesterday, the vaccine portal opened up for the 18-24 age cohort to register to receive an AstraZeneca vaccine on an opt-in basis.

The HSE said those who registered for an Astrazeneca shot will still be offered a Moderna or Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine if it is available, but will be offered an AstraZeneca vaccine if it is available earlier than an mRNA jab. 

People aged between 18-34 can also choose to get the single-shot Janssen vaccine at a participating pharmacy, subject to supply.

The health service said opting in for the AstraZeneca and Janssen vaccines means you may get vaccinated earlier.

It also notes that Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna are the recommended vaccines for people under the age of 50, because of the very rare risk of unusual blood clots with low platelets in people under 50 who get the AstraZeneca or Janssen vaccines.

The latest vaccine statistics show that more than 5.2 million doses have been administered in Ireland.

As of last night, over 2.8 million people have received at least one dose and nearly 2.3 million people have two doses. A total of 161,000 have also received the single-shot Janssen vaccine.

The number of people in hospital with Covid-19 currently stands at 89, with 21 of the patients in intensive care units.

People registering for their vaccine on the HSE website will need: 

  • Their PPS number
  • Their Eircode
  • A mobile phone number
  • An email address

People who don’t have all of these, or who would prefer not to register online, can call HSELive on 1850 241 850 for assistance with the registration process. 

Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

