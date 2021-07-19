#Open journalism No news is bad news

Covid vaccine portal now open for people aged 18-24

Those who register now will be offered an AstraZeneca vaccine if it is available earlier than an mRNA jab.

By Jane Moore Monday 19 Jul 2021, 2:30 PM
Image: Shutterstock/BaLL LunLa
Image: Shutterstock/BaLL LunLa

PEOPLE AGED BETWEEN 18-24 can register to receive an AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine from today. 

The HSE has confirmed that the online booking system is now open to those in the age cohort. 

People registering for their vaccine on the HSE website will need: 

  • Their PPS number
  • Their Eircode
  • A mobile phone number
  • An email address

People who don’t have all of these, or who would prefer not to register online, can call HSELive on 1850 241 850 for assistance with the registration process. 

The HSE has confirmed that those who register now will still be offered a Moderna or Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine if it is available, but will be offered an AstraZeneca vaccine if it is available earlier than an mRNA jab. 

They recommend that those who do not want the AstraZeneca vaccine should not register yet.

Those aged between 18-34 can also choose to get the single-shot Janssen vaccine at a participating pharmacy.

The latest vaccine statistics show that more than 5.1 million doses have been administered in Ireland.

As of Sunday night, over 2.9 million people in Ireland have received at least one dose and more than 2.2 million people have two doses.

The number of people in hospital with Covid-19 currently stands at 91, with 22 of the patients in intensive care units.

Jane Moore
jane.moore45@mail.dcu.ie

