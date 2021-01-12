#Open journalism No news is bad news

'It's a small one but every vaccine counts': Moderna Covid jab arrives in Ireland

By Garreth MacNamee Tuesday 12 Jan 2021, 5:52 PM
42 minutes ago 12,489 Views 14 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5323102
Image: Twitter/Stephen Donnelly

THE FIRST BATCH of the Moderna vaccine for Covid-19 has arrived into Ireland. 

Sharing the news on Twitter, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said: “Great to see the first delivery of the Moderna vaccine land in Ireland. The first delivery is a small one, but every vaccine counts.”

This is the second vaccine to be used in Ireland after the Pfizer/BioNTech version. 

The Government said 875,000 doses of the vaccine have been ordered for Ireland. This version of the vaccine also requires two doses to be given to each recipient. 

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) approved the vaccine on 6 January, cementing the Moderna jab as the second against Covid-19 to receive authorisation in the EU following the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

Executive director of the EMA Emer Cooke said that the Modern vaccine “provides us with another tool to overcome the current emergency”.

“It is a testament to the efforts and commitment of all involved that we have this second positive vaccine recommendation just short of a year since the pandemic was declared by WHO,” Cooke said.

“As for all medicines, we will closely monitor data on the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine to ensure ongoing protection of the EU public,” she said. 

