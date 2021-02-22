#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 3°C Monday 22 February 2021
Advertisement

100,000 vaccines set to be administered this week as government expects big supply increase from April

The health minister has said capacity is being built up to vaccinate 250,000 people a week.

By Sean Murray Monday 22 Feb 2021, 7:38 AM
27 minutes ago 3,006 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5361568
Minister Donnelly visited the HSE Covid-19 Vaccination Centre in the Helix, DCU at the weekend.
Image: Julien Behal Photography
Minister Donnelly visited the HSE Covid-19 Vaccination Centre in the Helix, DCU at the weekend.
Minister Donnelly visited the HSE Covid-19 Vaccination Centre in the Helix, DCU at the weekend.
Image: Julien Behal Photography

THE GOVERNMENT HAS said that 100,000 vaccinations will take place this week, with Ireland set to receive one million doses a month from April onwards.

Over 320,000 vaccine doses have been administered in Ireland so far, with 120,000 people fully vaccinated. These are within the first two cohorts of frontline healthcare workers and residents in long-term care over the age of 65.

At the weekend, vaccination of people aged 85 and over continued at GP surgeries and at centres such as the Helix in Dublin. 

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said yesterday that the vaccine programme is being brought “firmly into the community”. 

“We’re expecting to see a big increase in vaccine supply from April,” he said. “If supplies arrive as they’ve been ordered, we’ll be receiving over a million vaccine doses per month from April onwards.

Right now, we’re building up the capacity to be able to vaccinate at least 250,000 people a week. 

He went on to say that the location of HSE vaccination centres had been announced last week. However, that announcement last week led to much confusion as not all of the 37 centres were fully confirmed

Related Read

22.02.21 Schools, socialising and sports returning next month as Johnson to tell England roadmap out of lockdown

Vaccinations will continue this week with further second doses set to be administered for the first two cohorts and more over-85s will receive their first dose. Vaccine supply from April could be boosted if the European Medicines Agency approves the one-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine. A decision on this is expected in mid-March.

In a tweet last night, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said: “I know we’re getting tired of lockdown but here’s positive thought for the week ahead. Next week, for first time, more than 100k people will receive vaccine. Rampup continues. In April, it’ll be c250k a week. Vacination works and will help us end pandemic. Summer should be better.”

The numbers in hospital, meanwhile, continues to fall. At 8pm last night, there were 737 people in hospital with Covid-19. This included 149 patients in intensive care. 

The government’s Covid-19 sub-committee is to discuss restrictions and re-opening schools today, ahead of an announcement on the next steps later this week. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie