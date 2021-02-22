100,000 vaccines set to be administered this week as government expects big supply increase from April

Minister Donnelly visited the HSE Covid-19 Vaccination Centre in the Helix, DCU at the weekend.

Minister Donnelly visited the HSE Covid-19 Vaccination Centre in the Helix, DCU at the weekend.

THE GOVERNMENT HAS said that 100,000 vaccinations will take place this week, with Ireland set to receive one million doses a month from April onwards.

Over 320,000 vaccine doses have been administered in Ireland so far, with 120,000 people fully vaccinated. These are within the first two cohorts of frontline healthcare workers and residents in long-term care over the age of 65.

At the weekend, vaccination of people aged 85 and over continued at GP surgeries and at centres such as the Helix in Dublin.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said yesterday that the vaccine programme is being brought “firmly into the community”.

“We’re expecting to see a big increase in vaccine supply from April,” he said. “If supplies arrive as they’ve been ordered, we’ll be receiving over a million vaccine doses per month from April onwards.

Right now, we’re building up the capacity to be able to vaccinate at least 250,000 people a week.

He went on to say that the location of HSE vaccination centres had been announced last week. However, that announcement last week led to much confusion as not all of the 37 centres were fully confirmed.

Vaccinations will continue this week with further second doses set to be administered for the first two cohorts and more over-85s will receive their first dose. Vaccine supply from April could be boosted if the European Medicines Agency approves the one-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine. A decision on this is expected in mid-March.

In a tweet last night, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said: “I know we’re getting tired of lockdown but here’s positive thought for the week ahead. Next week, for first time, more than 100k people will receive vaccine. Rampup continues. In April, it’ll be c250k a week. Vacination works and will help us end pandemic. Summer should be better.”

The numbers in hospital, meanwhile, continues to fall. At 8pm last night, there were 737 people in hospital with Covid-19. This included 149 patients in intensive care.

The government’s Covid-19 sub-committee is to discuss restrictions and re-opening schools today, ahead of an announcement on the next steps later this week.