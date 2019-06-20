This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'An immensely caring and loving person': Funeral takes place of Valerie French-Kilroy in Cork

Valerie French-Kilroy was found dead last week at her home in Mayo.

By Sean Murray Thursday 20 Jun 2019, 2:37 PM
Valerie French-Kilroy
Image: Garda Press Office
Valerie French-Kilroy
Valerie French-Kilroy
Image: Garda Press Office

THE FUNERAL HAS taken place this afternoon of Valerie French-Kilroy, a mother-of-three who died last week in Mayo. 

The 41-year-old was found dead at a house in the Kilbree Lower area of Westport last Friday morning at around 10am.

A 46-year-old man – James Kilroy – has been charged in relation to her death. 

A funeral service was held today in the Cathedral Church of Saint Fachtna, Rosscarbery in Cork.

The chief mourners were Valerie’s mother Valerie French, her brother David, her sisters Suzette, Hilary and Veronica and their families.

Colleagues of Valerie’s from the HSE also travelled to Cork to join family and friends at her funeral. 

During the service, Valerie’s brother David said: “Valerie’s three young sons are almost unaware of the catastrophe that has unfolded around them. Their wellbeing and their future will be our priority just as it was Valerie’s. 

We are here to celebrate Valerie’s wonderful life not to remember the horrific circumstances of her violent death. The name Valerie means strong and valiant. As you all know Valerie was an immensely caring and loving person. It was her calling both at work and at home throughout her life.

Dean Peters, who officiated at Valerie’s wedding at the cathedral in 2008, preached the sermon. 

He said she was “someone at ease in and with herself happy to be a bit different and to do things differently”.

She was subsequently laid to rest in a family grave next to the churchyard. 

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

