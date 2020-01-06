Family and gardaí 'concerned' for woman (42) missing from home in Co Roscommon

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in locating the whereabouts of a 42-year-old woman missing from Co Roscommon.

Valerie Hough went missing from her home in the Knockroe area of Castlerea today.

She is described as being 5’7″ in height, of slim build, with red hair.

When last seen, Valerie was wearing a long, dark puffer coat, blue jeans, a scarf and grey Nike runners.

It is believed she was driving a blue Ford Focus convertible car at the time she went missing.

Gardaí and Valerie’s family are concerned for her.

Anyone who may know where she is or who may have seen her is asked to contact Castlerea Garda Station on 094 962 1630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.