Quiz: How well do you know Van Morrison?

Van Morrison is 75 - and fans are looking for any excuse to celebrate.

Van Morrison is 75 - and fans are looking for any excuse to celebrate.

VAN MORRISON AT 75 – makes you feel old, eh? The songwriter, musician, troubadour and all-round grumpy old man is one of the most remarkable musical exports from this island.

Nothing – not even some interesting views on Covid-19 – seems likely to dent the admiration he’s held in.

In that spirit, we’re joining in the birthday celebrations. Hot Press may have launched a huge musical celebration that’s roped in everyone from Gary Lightbody and Paul Brady to Michael D Higgins and Hozier, but we’re sure that the one thing Van would like is a low-key, fiendishly difficult quiz to celebrate his 75th year.

If you’re a Van fan, give it a go.

Where was Van Morrison born? Shutterstock Armagh Belfast

Dublin London Astral Weeks remains one of the greatest albums of all time. What year was it released? Youtube/Van Morrison 1971 1967

1968 1973 Brown Eyed Girl was a huge hit for Van Morrison. Complete the lyrics: Going down the old mine..... PA Images With a broken radio To dig some coal

With my sister and the radio With a transistor radio Who collaborated with Van Morrison on the album Irish Heartbeat? Shutterstock Paul Brady Clannad

The Chieftains Sinead O'Connor What album is this? Youtube/Van Morrison Veedon Fleece Days Like This

Cyprus Avenue Sunset Moondance Van Morrison initially achieved fame as the leader singer of which band? PA Images Them They

Those Themes Who quoted Van Morrison at the DUP party conference in 2018? PA Images Arlene Foster Jeffrey Donaldson

Theresa May Boris Johnson In 1984, Bob Dylan and Van Morrison performed on stage together in Ireland. Where was it? PA Images Croke Park Slane Castle

Malahide Castle Marley Park What was Van Morrison's last album called? PA Images Astral Years Three Chords and the Truth

The Prophet Speaks A Poet in Belfast Van Morrison once complained that a famous US artist "ripped me off". Who was it? PA Images Kurt Cobain Joni Mitchell

Bruce Springsteen Iggy Pop Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! Top dog Full marks. Well done! Share your result: Share Shutterstock You scored out of ! Clever cat Share your result: Share Shutterstock You scored out of ! Fintastic! Share your result: Share Shutterstock You scored out of ! What are ewe doing!? Baaaaad Share your result: Share Shutterstock You scored out of ! Turtely awful A shell of a bad effort Share your result: Share