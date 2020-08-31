This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 14 °C Monday 31 August, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Quiz: How well do you know Van Morrison?

This quiz? Come into the mystic.

By Dominic McGrath Monday 31 Aug 2020, 9:30 PM
1 hour ago 9,744 Views 14 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5191215
Van Morrison is 75 - and fans are looking for any excuse to celebrate.
Image: UPI/PA Images
Van Morrison is 75 - and fans are looking for any excuse to celebrate.
Van Morrison is 75 - and fans are looking for any excuse to celebrate.
Image: UPI/PA Images

VAN MORRISON AT 75 – makes you feel old, eh? The songwriter, musician, troubadour and all-round grumpy old man is one of the most remarkable musical exports from this island.

Nothing – not even some interesting views on Covid-19 – seems likely to dent the admiration he’s held in. 

In that spirit, we’re joining in the birthday celebrations. Hot Press may have launched a huge musical celebration that’s roped in everyone from Gary Lightbody and Paul Brady to Michael D Higgins and Hozier, but we’re sure that the one thing Van would like is a low-key, fiendishly difficult quiz to celebrate his 75th year. 

If you’re a Van fan, give it a go. 

Where was Van Morrison born?
Shutterstock
Armagh
Belfast

Dublin
London
Astral Weeks remains one of the greatest albums of all time. What year was it released?
Youtube/Van Morrison
1971
1967

1968
1973
Brown Eyed Girl was a huge hit for Van Morrison. Complete the lyrics: Going down the old mine.....
PA Images
With a broken radio
To dig some coal

With my sister and the radio
With a transistor radio
Who collaborated with Van Morrison on the album Irish Heartbeat?
Shutterstock
Paul Brady
Clannad

The Chieftains
Sinead O'Connor
What album is this?
Youtube/Van Morrison
Veedon Fleece
Days Like This

Cyprus Avenue Sunset
Moondance
Van Morrison initially achieved fame as the leader singer of which band?
PA Images
Them
They

Those
Themes
Who quoted Van Morrison at the DUP party conference in 2018?
PA Images
Arlene Foster
Jeffrey Donaldson

Theresa May
Boris Johnson
In 1984, Bob Dylan and Van Morrison performed on stage together in Ireland. Where was it?
PA Images
Croke Park
Slane Castle

Malahide Castle
Marley Park
What was Van Morrison's last album called?
PA Images
Astral Years
Three Chords and the Truth

The Prophet Speaks
A Poet in Belfast
Van Morrison once complained that a famous US artist "ripped me off". Who was it?
PA Images
Kurt Cobain
Joni Mitchell

Bruce Springsteen
Iggy Pop
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Top dog
Full marks. Well done!
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Clever cat
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Fintastic!
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing!?
Baaaaad
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Turtely awful
A shell of a bad effort
Share your result:

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie