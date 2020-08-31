Quiz: How well do you know Van Morrison?

VAN MORRISON AT 75 – makes you feel old, eh? The songwriter, musician, troubadour and all-round grumpy old man is one of the most remarkable musical exports from this island.
Nothing – not even some interesting views on Covid-19 – seems likely to dent the admiration he’s held in.
In that spirit, we’re joining in the birthday celebrations. Hot Press may have launched a huge musical celebration that’s roped in everyone from Gary Lightbody and Paul Brady to Michael D Higgins and Hozier, but we’re sure that the one thing Van would like is a low-key, fiendishly difficult quiz to celebrate his 75th year.
If you’re a Van fan, give it a go.
