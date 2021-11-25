More restrictions may be needed before Christmas but Government will try avoid lockdown – Tánaiste

LEO VARADKAR HAS said that further restrictions may be needed before Christmas to reduce the spread of Covid-19.

The Tánaiste said case numbers are starting to plateau, but added that he would like to see them fall ahead of the holiday season.

He said it would be a “big mistake” if the Government imposed new restrictions in the coming days to find out that the country has “turned a corner anyway”.

Fine Gael leader told RTÉ’s Claire Byrne Live that restrictions may need to be increased coming into the Christmas period, but the Government would try to avoid a full lockdown.

“I think we may need more restrictions heading into the Christmas period but I don’t think we need to be fatalistic about a return to any form of lockdown or even a ‘lockdown light’, and I think we should try to avoid that,” Varadkar said.

He added that the behaviour changes people have made in recent weeks are helping stem the spread of the virus, and the third dose of the vaccine is also making a difference.

Varadkar added that he believes the outcome of today’s meeting of the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) would be further advice regarding children.