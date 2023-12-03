Varadkar denies that Paschal Donohoe is seeking IMF top job, but has yet to ask him directly

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR has staunchly denied speculation that Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe is eyeing up the managing director role in the UN’s International Monetary Fund (IMF).

US business publication Bloomberg reported on Friday evening that the Dublin Central TD is considering a move to the IMF, the United Nations financial agency, quoting sources with knowledge about the move.

Donohoe was in New York on Friday and posted on social media about sitting down with the outlet to discuss growth in the European economy.

This move was denied by Varadkar yesterday in Dubai and again in Dublin today however, when asked if the Taoiseach had asked Donohoe about it directly, he said he had not.

A spokesperson for Donohoe told The Journal on Friday that Donohoe remains focused on contesting in the next general election. The spokesperson or Donohoe himself have yet to completely rule out to the press that he is a candidate for the role.

Varadkar, speaking in Dublin today, said: “I spoke to him (minister Donohoe) last night about lots of things and it kind of came up in the conversation.

“I think it’s important to bear in mind that the IMF has a managing director, in Kristalina Georgieva, and she hasn’t yet decided whether or not she’s going to seek a second term.

“So this issue doesn’t actually arise at the moment – but what Paschal says to me is that his intention is to run again for the Dáil, in Dublin Central, and to stay on as President of the Eurogroup,” he added.

Asked if Donohoe ruled out the move, Varadkar said if the position were to become available, of which it has yet to, the decision would come into “consideration” and denounced the reports as “speculation”.

Asked if he had asked Donohoe directly, Varadkar said: “No. I didn’t, no.”

Later he admitted that he had not read the original story from Bloomberg when asked if he believed the news outlet had been inaccurate.

Asked to clarify remarks he made to reporters in Dubai yesterday, Varadkar said: “I actually didn’t keep a transcript of my conversation with Paschal. We speak every couple of days and was one of the things that came up because I started curious about it.”

Varadkar said that Donohoe doesn’t know where the story had originated.

There is no campaign and there can’t be the stage.”

“The IMF has a director in Kristina Georgieva. She has yet to decide whether or not she’s going to seek a second term or not. And there’s always speculation about these posts,” he added.

“Minister Donohoe is fully focused on his current work and responsibilities in Ireland and as President of the Eurogroup. He is committed to serving his full mandate in Europe and will also be a candidate in the next election in Ireland,” a statement from a spokesperson said on Friday.

Includes reporting by Christina Finn & Eoghan Dalton