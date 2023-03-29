Varadkar says report into abuse in Defence Forces 'will shock anyone who reads it'

TAOISEACH LEO VARADAKAR has said the long-awaited report into bullying and abuse in the Irish Defence Forces “will shock anyone who reads it”.

He said the Government will “bring about the change necessary to ensure that the dignity and integrity of the women and men of the Defence Forces is safeguarded at all times”.

The report by the Independent Review Group (IRG), published yesterday, made a series of recommendations including an oversight body and removing management of complaints from military officers.

The Independent Review Group was established by the Government in the wake of allegations of widespread sexual assault, bullying and harassment across the Irish military.

It report examines historical issues within the forces but also notes in its findings that there has been an increase in bullying and harassment in the Defence Forces in the last year.

There also findings of assaults during training in which military personnel were kicked during exercise and assaulted in shower facilities.

The report also states that the Defence Forces must investigate suicides in the military.

The report looked into the specifics of how misogyny in the Defence Forces affects its female members and documented reports of particular incidents, based on testimony from affected women.

Some of the key findings include:

bullying, harassment, discrimination and sexual harassment persist.

women are seen as occupying a lower status in the organisation.

it found that, not withstanding the nature of military work, men and women, are not working in a safe environment.

Respondents to the IRG said there was “no point” in making complaints.

Legislative frameworks and HR practices are not fit for purpose and out of date.

Varadkar said the report “is shocking and will shock anyone who reads it”.

“Issues with bullying and harrassment, some of a sexual nature, in the Defence Forces have been reported on before, but never so starkly,” the Taoiseach said.

“It’s clear that attempts were made to change things, and those attempts have failed. Unlike other issues we have dealt with, it is not historic, it’s ongoing,” he said.

“The Defence Forces is entrusted with the defence of our state since its foundation. The Irish women and men of the Defence Forces are loyal to the flag and the uniform and are willing to defend our State and bring peace to remote corners of the world. They deserve our support and respect. The also need to respect each other, particularly women and those in lower ranks,” Varadkar added.

“We see an organisation in critical need of fundamental and immediate culture change, which goes to the very heart of issues relating to dignity, mutual respect and duty of care,” he said.

As noted above, Varadkar said the Government “will bring about the change necessary to ensure that the dignity and integrity of the women and men of the Defence Forces is safeguarded at all times”.

Recommendations

Minister for Defence Micheál Martin said that at yesterday;s Cabinet meeting Government agreed to progress, as a priority, the report’s recommendations.

The recommendations include the statutory inquiry to investigate whether there have been serious systemic failures in dealing with individual complaints, including sexual misconduct.

The setting up of an External Oversight Body to increase transparency and accountability and to drive necessary culture change throughout the Defence Forces.

The Minister also said that they would urgently reform the existing mechanisms for making a complaint to restore “faith and trust in the complaints process”.

The Government will also prepare legislation to establish an independent complaints mechanism for serving members of the Defence Forces.

New laws will be required to establish the External Oversight Body on a statutory basis.

The Defence Act, 1954 will have to be amended to allow all allegations of rape, or aggravated sexual assault in the Defence Forces in the State be referred to An Garda Síochána for investigation.

There will also be a significant programme of reform and culture change delivered by external experts, with measures to eradicate reprisals and retaliation, and develop new policies on gender, inclusion and diversity.

The report warns: “Change is required to rebuild what is clearly broken in existing systems. The recommendations in this report are radical and, if implemented, will be far-reaching.

“A failure to implement the recommendations will mean a further regression and the Defence Forces’ position could deteriorate beyond repair.”

Chief of Staff of the Defence Forces Lieutenant General Seán Clancy said his the military fully accept the findings of the report – he said the organisation “must change and we will change”.

“The findings of this report are stark and we need to change. There is no place for any form of abuse, or failure to act on any form of inappropriate behaviour in the Defence Forces. It is contrary to our ethos and values and will not be tolerated.

“My first priority is the safety and wellbeing of our serving members and we are fully committed to achieving the necessary cultural change in our organisation,” he said.

Women of Honour

The Women of Honour are a number of female Defence Forces members who acted as whistleblowers in regard to their own treatment over bullying and sexual harassment in their military lives.

Their claims were detailed in a high-profile RTÉ radio documentary in late 2021.

It detailed the alleged shortcomings of reporting processes in the forces, as well as the devastating personal and professional implications of abuse and attempts to report it.

Some victims claimed they suffered depression, eating disorders and suicidal ideation as a result of their experiences, while some left their jobs in the forces.

In a statement yesterday afternoon the Women of Honour group said they welcome the Government decision to establish a full statutory inquiry.

Martin received the IRG report at the beginning of February. The Attorney General then reviewed it before publication yesterday.

With reporting by Christina Finn and Niall O’Connor