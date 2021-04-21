#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Wednesday 21 April 2021
Advertisement

'I'm hoping there's no setbacks': Varadkar stresses need for caution before decision on lifting restrictions

His comments come as hospital figures reach a six-month low.

By Stephen McDermott Wednesday 21 Apr 2021, 11:15 AM
40 minutes ago 4,971 Views 19 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5416067
Image: Julien Behal Photography
Image: Julien Behal Photography

TÁNAISTE LEO VARADKAR has said that Ireland’s Covid-19 situation would have to be monitored ahead of a government meeting to discuss the possible re-opening of the economy from May.

The Fine Gael leader warned that despite positive signals from health officials in recent days, the epidemiological situation could change in the coming days. 

The government is set to meet towards the end of next week to discuss an easing of Covid-19 restrictions over the summer, with guidance for the re-opening of non-essential retail, construction and other sectors over the summer months expected.

“Just in the last day or two, the numbers started falling again and started going up again, and we hope that’s not part of a trend,” he told Today FM.

“I think it’s probably not but you just never know for sure what it’s gonna look like in a week’s time.”

However, the number of patients being treated for Covid-19 in Irish hospitals has continued to fall.

Related Read

19.04.21 Harris says there may be 'potential to do a bit more' easing of restrictions than has already been flagged for May

Data published on the HSE website last night shows that there were 172 people being treated for the virus in hospital at 8pm last night, a number last reached on 8 October.

It represents a fall of three patients from 24 hours previously, with the highest number of patients being treated in hospitals in Dublin and Limerick.

According to the same figures, there were 47 patients being treated for Covid-19 in intensive care units at 6.30pm yesterday evening. Of these, 28 were being given ventilation care.

Varadkar said this morning that health officials had reported positive news in recent days, but warned that the situation would be monitored over the next week before a decision about re-opening the economy was made.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

He said if case numbers and the vaccine rollout remained on track by next week, the government hoped to allow personal services such as barbers and hairdressers, outdoor activities, and some religious services to return in May.

“I’m hoping there’ll be no setbacks, but just the last day or two would give you pause for thought,” he added.

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (19)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie