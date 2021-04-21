'I'm hoping there's no setbacks': Varadkar stresses need for caution before decision on lifting restrictions

TÁNAISTE LEO VARADKAR has said that Ireland’s Covid-19 situation would have to be monitored ahead of a government meeting to discuss the possible re-opening of the economy from May.

The Fine Gael leader warned that despite positive signals from health officials in recent days, the epidemiological situation could change in the coming days.

The government is set to meet towards the end of next week to discuss an easing of Covid-19 restrictions over the summer, with guidance for the re-opening of non-essential retail, construction and other sectors over the summer months expected.

“Just in the last day or two, the numbers started falling again and started going up again, and we hope that’s not part of a trend,” he told Today FM.

“I think it’s probably not but you just never know for sure what it’s gonna look like in a week’s time.”

However, the number of patients being treated for Covid-19 in Irish hospitals has continued to fall.

Data published on the HSE website last night shows that there were 172 people being treated for the virus in hospital at 8pm last night, a number last reached on 8 October.

It represents a fall of three patients from 24 hours previously, with the highest number of patients being treated in hospitals in Dublin and Limerick.

According to the same figures, there were 47 patients being treated for Covid-19 in intensive care units at 6.30pm yesterday evening. Of these, 28 were being given ventilation care.

Varadkar said this morning that health officials had reported positive news in recent days, but warned that the situation would be monitored over the next week before a decision about re-opening the economy was made.

He said if case numbers and the vaccine rollout remained on track by next week, the government hoped to allow personal services such as barbers and hairdressers, outdoor activities, and some religious services to return in May.

“I’m hoping there’ll be no setbacks, but just the last day or two would give you pause for thought,” he added.