#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 6°C Monday 18 January 2021
Advertisement

Arrivals to Ireland from South America must have a negative Covid-19 test AND self-isolate for 14 days

The advice is the same as that in place for Britain and South Africa.

By Rónán Duffy Monday 18 Jan 2021, 4:45 PM
39 minutes ago 3,162 Views 23 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5328394
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

PEOPLE ARRIVING INTO this country from South America are now being advised to self-isolate for 14 days regardless of whether or not they have a negative Covid-19 test. 

The move puts the region on the same footing in terms of incoming travel as Britain and South Africa and comes amid concerns over a variant of the coronavirus first identified in Brazil.

The variant has not yet been identified in Ireland but the HSE today updated its strict advice to include arrivals from South America

The UK on Friday banned travellers from South America from entering the country over concerns about the variant. Tánaiste Leo Vardakar has said there are no plans for such a ban in Ireland as there are no direct flights from South Africa

As of the weekend, anyone travelling into this country is required to have a negative Covid-19 test that was taken up to 72 hours prior to departure. 

People arriving here from grey or red countries as part of Europe’s traffic light system are also required to restrict their movements for 14 days, but this movement restriction can be ended if they have a further negative test five days after arriving. 

Related Read

10.01.21 'It won't be easy to control': How two new Covid-19 variants could wreak havoc on Ireland's virus response

This does not apply in the case of people who left from Britain, South Africa or South America, as travellers from those areas must self-isolate for 14 days regardless of any test. 

Self-isolation is a stricter restriction that essentially asks people to stay in their room. 

“This is stricter advice than usual,” the HSE says.

It’s in place because of the spread of new strains of Covid-19 in Great Britain, South Africa and South America. These strains of Covid-19 are more easily spread than other strains of the virus, so it is a greater risk.

The UK variant, known as B117, is being transmitted widely in Ireland and Dr Cillian De Gascun of the National Virus Reference Laboratory has said that it is “inevitable” that it will become the dominant variant here in Ireland.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (23)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie