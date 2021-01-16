#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Saturday 16 January 2021
Advertisement

All passengers arriving into Ireland must have a negative PCR test from today

Here’s what you need to know about the new rules.

By Christina Finn Saturday 16 Jan 2021, 6:30 AM
8 minutes ago 195 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5325752
Image: Shutterstock/haireena
Image: Shutterstock/haireena

FROM THIS MORNING, all passengers arriving into Ireland must provide a pre-departure negative or not detected Covid-19 PCR test result taken within 72 hours prior to arrival.

Under the new rules signed off by Cabinet last week, passengers may be asked to present evidence of their test result before boarding their airplane or ferry.

Passengers could also be asked to produce this evidence to Immigration Officers or members of the gardaí on arrival into the country.

If they travel without a prior test result, passengers could be subject to a fine, or detention.

Ireland is signed up to the EU traffic lights approach on international travel, which defines certain regions as green, amber or red, depending on the level of the virus in that area.

Passengers arriving from green and orange regions, as defined by the EU traffic light system, will need to provide a negative test, but they do not need to restrict their movements once they arrive here.

There aren’t too many of those regions on the map right now, unfortunately.

Passengers entering Ireland from red and grey regions (countries outside of the EU like the US are defined as grey) will also need a negative test to fly into Ireland.

Related Reads

05.12.20 Narrative of 'shaming' is turning public away from flying, says Aer Lingus chief
19.11.20 Covid-19 drive-thru test centre opens at Dublin Airport today

Travellers from these regions are requested to restrict their movements for 14 days.

However, this may be lifted on receipt of a second negative PCR test taken no less than 5 days after arrival.

There are also certain categories of travellers where the travel restrictions do not apply.

Exemptions include international transport workers, including hauliers, pilots and aviation crew, masters and maritime crew, and members of An Garda Síochána in the course of their duties. 

Children under six will also be exempt.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

If a citizen has a genuine emergency requiring urgent travel, they should contact the nearest Embassy or Consulate for advice before commencing their journey. 

Yesterday, the UK scrapped travel corridors and introduced mandatory quarantine due to a surge in Covid rates.

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie