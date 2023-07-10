Investigations ongoing after vehicle falls onto Baggot Street from first-floor car park

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING an incident in Dublin city in which a car fell from the first floor of a multi-storey car park onto the footpath below.

The traffic incident occurred on Baggot Street Upper, Dublin 4, at around 9:20pm last night.

DAMIEN STORAN Emergency services working at the scene where a car landed on the footpath at Baggot Street Upper in Dublin on Sunday evening. DAMIEN STORAN

A garda spokesperson said the vehicle drove through the guard rail of a first-floor carpark.

Two people were in the vehicle when it fell from the first floor, but no injuries were reported and both occupants were taken to St Vincent’s University Hospital.

The garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.