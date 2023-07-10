Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Monday 10 July 2023 Dublin: 15°C
DAMIEN STORAN A car lays upside down on the footpath at Baggot Street Upper in Dublin after it came crashing down from a rooftop carpark above.
# Dublin 4
Investigations ongoing after vehicle falls onto Baggot Street from first-floor car park
Two people were in the vehicle when it fell from the first floor car park, but no injuries were reported.
11.6k
5
30 minutes ago

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING an incident in Dublin city in which a car fell from the first floor of a multi-storey car park onto the footpath below.

The traffic incident occurred on Baggot Street Upper, Dublin 4, at around 9:20pm last night.

rooftop-car-crash DAMIEN STORAN Emergency services working at the scene where a car landed on the footpath at Baggot Street Upper in Dublin on Sunday evening. DAMIEN STORAN

A garda spokesperson said the vehicle drove through the guard rail of a first-floor carpark.

Two people were in the vehicle when it fell from the first floor, but no injuries were reported and both occupants were taken to St Vincent’s University Hospital.

The garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
5
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     