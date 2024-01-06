Police officer and pedestrian hit by vehicle while at scene of collision in Co Antrim

A POLICE OFFICER and pedestrian have been struck by a vehicle while at the scene of a collision in Portglenone, Co Antrim. The collision is being treated as an accident, the PSNI said.

Both the officer and the pedestrian were flown to hospital following the incident this morning. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Mid-Ulster Chief Inspector Beverlie Reid said: “While attending a report of a single vehicle road traffic collision in the Ballymacombs Road area shortly after 9.35am, a police officer on foot and another pedestrian were knocked down by a vehicle, which had skidded on ice on the road.”

“Colleagues from the Air Ambulance and NIAS attended and both the officer and member of the public were taken to hospital. It is not believed at this time that the injuries are life threatening.

Advertisement

“I wish both our police officer and member of the public a speedy recovery.”

Chief Inspector Reid continued to highlight the danger of icy road conditions, adding:

“Icy conditions are to be expected over the coming days across Northern Ireland and we would like to take this opportunity to advise road users to exercise caution when on the roads. Stopping distances increase greatly when weather conditions are poor, so slow down and leave a bigger gap between your vehicle and the vehicle in front.”

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed or has dashcam of the incident to contact them on 101 and quote reference 409 06/01/23.

A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/ makeareport/.