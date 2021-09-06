Seven vehicles worth a total of €270,000 seized during raid of motor dealership in Dublin

SEVEN VEHICLES worth a cumulative value of €270,000 have been seized by the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB).

CAB carried out a search operation at a motor dealership in Blanchardstown, Dublin 15 today as part of an ongoing money laundering investigation.

Criminal Assets Bureau conducted a search operation today, Monday 6th September, 2021. A total of seven vehicles were seized with an estimated value of €270,000. Investigations ongoing. pic.twitter.com/uVZHd6bVDY — Garda Info (@gardainfo) September 6, 2021

The operation resulted in the seizure of seven vehicles with a cumulative value of €270,000.

The vehicles seized were:

192 registration Tesla

202 registration Audi A4 Avant S Line

172 registration BMW 5 Series

202 registration VW Golf

191 registration VW Golf

172 registration Skoda Superb Sportline

211 registration VW Tcross

No arrests were made during the operation today.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Investigations are ongoing.