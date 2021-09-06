#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 6 September 2021
Seven vehicles worth a total of €270,000 seized during raid of motor dealership in Dublin

The seizures were made today as part of an ongoing money laundering investigation.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 6 Sep 2021, 7:43 PM
SEVEN VEHICLES worth a cumulative value of €270,000 have been seized by the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB). 

CAB carried out a search operation at a motor dealership in Blanchardstown, Dublin 15 today as part of an ongoing money laundering investigation. 

The operation resulted in the seizure of seven vehicles with a cumulative value of €270,000. 

The vehicles seized were: 

  • 192 registration Tesla
  • 202 registration Audi A4 Avant S Line
  • 172 registration BMW 5 Series
  • 202 registration VW Golf
  • 191 registration VW Golf
  • 172 registration Skoda Superb Sportline
  • 211 registration VW Tcross

No arrests were made during the operation today. 

Investigations are ongoing. 

