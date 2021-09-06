Seven vehicles worth a total of €270,000 seized during raid of motor dealership in Dublin

SEVEN VEHICLES worth a cumulative value of €270,000 have been seized by the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB).
CAB carried out a search operation at a motor dealership in Blanchardstown, Dublin 15 today as part of an ongoing money laundering investigation.
Criminal Assets Bureau conducted a search operation today, Monday 6th September, 2021. A total of seven vehicles were seized with an estimated value of €270,000. Investigations ongoing. pic.twitter.com/uVZHd6bVDY— Garda Info (@gardainfo) September 6, 2021
The operation resulted in the seizure of seven vehicles with a cumulative value of €270,000.
The vehicles seized were:
- 192 registration Tesla
- 202 registration Audi A4 Avant S Line
- 172 registration BMW 5 Series
- 202 registration VW Golf
- 191 registration VW Golf
- 172 registration Skoda Superb Sportline
- 211 registration VW Tcross
No arrests were made during the operation today.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
Investigations are ongoing.
COMMENTS (3)