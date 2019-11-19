This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
FG candidate's comments 'were Islamophobic and should be called out', says migrant rights group

Nasc CEO Fiona Finn rejected Verona Murphy’s ‘road to Damascus moment’ at a Waterford reception centre.

By Rónán Duffy Tuesday 19 Nov 2019, 11:01 AM
1 hour ago 3,420 Views 24 Comments
A screengrab from Verona Murphy's campaign video.
Image: Twitter
A screengrab from Verona Murphy's campaign video.
A screengrab from Verona Murphy's campaign video.
Image: Twitter

MIGRANT RIGHTS GROUP Nasc has said that Fine Gael by-election candidate Verona Murphy’s recent comments were Islamophobic in nature and has criticised her visit to a reception centre yesterday.

Nasc CEO Fiona Finn says she felt “uncomfortable” by Murphy’s visit to the Emergency Reception and Orientation Centre in Waterford and rejected the notion that the prospective TD experienced a kind of “road to Damascus moment”.

Murphy has made a number of controversial comments about refugees in the past number of days. 

The Wexford candidate first apologised after linking asylum seekers to ISIS and calling for them to be “deprogrammed” on RTÉ’s This Week Programme on Sunday. 

The Irish Times then reported yesterday that Murphy made further comments linking migrants to the terrorist group while canvassing in Wexford last Friday.

“It sounds callous, but I am under no illusion that Isis is a big part of the migrant population,” she is reported to have told the newspaper.

After coming in for criticism, Murphy visited the Waterford reception centre yesterday and released a statement saying it had  “profound impact” on her understanding of the issues facing asylum seekers.

“All they want is the chance to live safely and without fear. I understand that wish,” Murphy said after her visit to the centre at the Clonea Strand Hotel in Dungarvan. 

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan said yesterday evening that Murphy gained “enormous insights” from her visit and that her previous statements were based on “false rumours and misinformation”.

But speaking this morning on RTÉ’s Today with Sean O’Rourke, Finn said that the centre is used to house vulnerable people and not somewhere for someone to undergo a “dramatic change of heart”.

For us I feel very uncomfortable about her visiting the centre, somehow she has made a trip to an emergency reception and integration centre, a centre that is housed prominently by very vulnerable refugees and asylum seekers who have come in the main from Syria and then she has had this ‘road to Damascus moment’, where all of a sudden she realises that multiple comments she has made over the last number of days were incorrect.

“What’s missing in the discourse around Verona Murphy’s comments today is the fact that the comments she made were Islamophobic in nature and I think that needs to be called out. I’m not sure how a visit to a centre where she meets vulnerable asylum seekers is enough for her to have this kind of a very dramatic change of heart,” she added. 

In her statement yesterday, Murphy apologised for the remarks she made over the past few days. 

“I realise now I had a poor understanding of asylum issues and I apologise wholeheartedly for my remarks,” she said. 

Asked about Murphy’s apology her contention that she now understands the issues better, Finn said it has come too late.

“If you’re standing for office my belief is that you need to be very well-informed, her comments were we would say deliberately ill-informed and she was spreading what would be considered disinformation rather than misinformation,” the Nasc CEO said.

In a further statement to TheJournal.ie, Finn added:

Refugees and asylum seekers should not be used as tools for re-education or rehabilitation. Their stories of persecution, trauma or loss are deeply personal and theirs to share if they wish, but they should never feel compelled to do so, especially in their own home.

Speaking on the Today with Sean O’Rourke, Wexford TD and Labour leader Brendan Howlin criticised the minister’s statement supporting Murphy and her visit to the centre.

“Charlie is a decent man, but I think he has very seriously overstepped the mark and blurred, beyond blurred, and seriously confused his role as Director of Elections for a candidate in a by-election and his role as Minister for Justice, solemnly charged with protecting the most vulnerable groups of people we have in this country,” Howlin said.

