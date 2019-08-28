This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
French fishing vessel detained off Cork coast for alleged breach of fishing regulations

The vessel is the 9th to be seized so far this year off Irish waters.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Wednesday 28 Aug 2019, 9:21 PM
File photo of the LÉ Niamh.
Image: Defence Forces
Image: Defence Forces

A FRENCH-REGISTERED fishing boat has been detained off the coast of Cork by the Irish Defence Forces for an alleged breach of fishing regulations.

The vessel was seized by the Irish Navy ship the LÉ Niamh about 150 nautical miles to the south-west of Fastnet Rock. It was escorted to Castletownbere where it was to be where it was to be handed over to An Garda­ Sí­ochána.

The vessel is the 9th to be seized so far this year off Irish waters. 

Earlier this month, a Portuguese vessel was seized off Cork and an Irish vessel was seized off the coast of Dublin. 

“The Defence Forces conducts at sea fishery inspections in line with the service level agreement with the Sea Fishery Protection Authority, as part of its delivery of government services to the state,” the spokesperson said. 

