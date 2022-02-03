The ceremony will be livestreamed on the council's website.

The ceremony will be livestreamed on the council's website.

CAMPAIGNER VICKY PHELAN will be awarded the Freedom of Limerick today for her work seeking justice for women affected by the Cervical Check scandal.

The honour is reserved for people who have made exceptional or unique contributions to the common good or to persons who have made outstanding contributions to the life of Limerick.

The decision to bestow the award was unanimously approved at a special meeting of Limerick City and County Council in December.

President Michael D Higgins is among past recipients of the award.

The campaigner, who is originally from Kilkenny and has lived in Limerick for many years, said she is honoured to be receiving the award.

“It’s going to enable me to herd a herd of sheep up O’Connell Street and not get penalised for it. It goes back to those kind of days. But you know what? It’s the symbolism of it,” Phelan told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland programme.

There’s very few people who get this type of award and I’m only the fifth woman. So, for me, that means a huge amount.

Mayor of the City and County of Limerick, Councillor Daniel Butler, said: “Vicky Phelan is an inspiration to all of us. She is a tireless fighter for women who have been affected by the Cervical Check scandal, and her work encapsulates the Freedom of Limerick, and how women should be treated.

“Her work has transformed the lives and saved the lives of Irish women and helped us talk of end of life in an important way, in turn helping to make Ireland a richer and more equal society.

“Despite her own health, she continues to face her challenges head on with a drive and determination that has won the love, admiration and respect of the people of Limerick, Ireland and the world.”

“She is being honoured for her work in uncovering the Cervical Check scandal and her tireless support of other women who have been affected and are fighting for justice – a fight that continues. Her work encapsulates the ideals of the Freedom of Limerick,” Butler concluded.

Other past recipients of the award include Maud Gonne, US Presidents John F Kennedy and Bill Clinton, Pope John Paul II, UL Founding President Dr Ed Walsh and rugby player Paul O’Connell.

The ceremony will be streamed live on the council’s website from 6:30pm.