Quiz: How well do you know vintage video games?

THERE’S A GOOD chance that, at some stage of our lives, we’ll have a joypad in our hands trying to navigate our way through whatever video game is on the screen.

Over the years, there’s been a few video games that have found their way into the mainstream.

This quiz will focus on some of those. Best of luck.

Mario is the protagonist in loads of Nintendo games, but he's often joined by his brother. What's the brother's name? Wario Yoshi

Luigi Bowser The first Pokemon games released for the Gameboy in Ireland had colours in their name. What two colours were they? PA Images Red and Green Red and Blue

Blue and Green Blue and Yellow Which champion boxer is nicknamed after one of the most famous video game characters of the 1980s? Manny Pacquiao Floyd Mayweather

Andy Lee Mike Tyson What year saw the release of the first ever Space Invaders game? David Cheskin/PA Images 1978 1984

1986 1990 Which fighting game would you be likely to find the characters of Sub-Zero and Scorpion? Jorge Gonzalez/PA Images Street Fighter Tekken

Dead Or Alive Mortal Kombat In the first Donkey Kong game, what character do you control trying to jump over barrels and climb to the top? Nicescene/Shutterstock Donkey Kong Pikachu

Mario Pacman Which of these was the name of a popular early 90s football game? Serene Soccer Safe Soccer

Sub-standard Soccer Sensible Soccer What was the name of the table tennis-like game that came out in the early 1970s? Grenar/Shutterstock Kong Pong

Tron Jong What's the name of the Princess in Mario who he's often trying to save? Jeff Bukowski/Shutterstock Peach Plum

Patricia Peacock Which of these popular sports game franchises started first? FIFA Soccer Pro Evolution Soccer

