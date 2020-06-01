This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 16 °C Monday 1 June, 2020
Quiz: How well do you know vintage video games?

Controllers at the ready…

By Sean Murray Monday 1 Jun 2020, 10:00 PM
33 minutes ago 5,945 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5110909
Image: Patrick Pleul/DPA/PA Images
Image: Patrick Pleul/DPA/PA Images

THERE’S A GOOD chance that, at some stage of our lives, we’ll have a joypad in our hands trying to navigate our way through whatever video game is on the screen. 

Over the years, there’s been a few video games that have found their way into the mainstream.

This quiz will focus on some of those. Best of luck.

Mario is the protagonist in loads of Nintendo games, but he's often joined by his brother. What's the brother's name?
Wario
Yoshi

Luigi
Bowser
The first Pokemon games released for the Gameboy in Ireland had colours in their name. What two colours were they?
PA Images
Red and Green
Red and Blue

Blue and Green
Blue and Yellow
Which champion boxer is nicknamed after one of the most famous video game characters of the 1980s?
Manny Pacquiao
Floyd Mayweather

Andy Lee
Mike Tyson
What year saw the release of the first ever Space Invaders game?
David Cheskin/PA Images
1978
1984

1986
1990
Which fighting game would you be likely to find the characters of Sub-Zero and Scorpion?
Jorge Gonzalez/PA Images
Street Fighter
Tekken

Dead Or Alive
Mortal Kombat
In the first Donkey Kong game, what character do you control trying to jump over barrels and climb to the top?
Nicescene/Shutterstock
Donkey Kong
Pikachu

Mario
Pacman
Which of these was the name of a popular early 90s football game?
Serene Soccer
Safe Soccer

Sub-standard Soccer
Sensible Soccer
What was the name of the table tennis-like game that came out in the early 1970s?
Grenar/Shutterstock
Kong
Pong

Tron
Jong
What's the name of the Princess in Mario who he's often trying to save?
Jeff Bukowski/Shutterstock
Peach
Plum

Patricia
Peacock
Which of these popular sports game franchises started first?
FIFA Soccer
Pro Evolution Soccer

Tiger Woods PGA Tour Golf
Madden NFL
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Top Dog
Full marks, well done!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Clever cat
Almost purrfect
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Fintastic
A decent job
Share your result:
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing?
Baaaaaad
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Turtely awful
A shell of a bad effort
Share your result:

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

