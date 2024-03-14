Debunked: Anti-migrant video asks: ‘Anyone know where in Dublin this is?’ The answer: Germany

A VIDEO SHOWING more than a dozen people, some with luggage, entering a suburban house has been shared on social media in Ireland, with one commenter saying it shows “Human trafficking. Unvetted illegals. Invasion.”

The video appears to have started spreading in Irish groups after a TikTok user who regularly posts anti-migrant content posted it to his page, commenting “All young men every one of them” and saying that, while he did not know where it was filmed “the vans look like Irish council vans”.

That post, with the onscreen caption “This is out of control”, has been viewed a little over 1,200 times.

A screenshot of the video

Later, the video was also shared to an Irish anti-migrant Facebook group where it has since been shared hundreds of times and viewed more than 18,000 times.

“Anyone know we’re [sic] in Dublin this is,” the caption of the video reads.

The answer is that it was not filmed in Dublin, or even within a thousand kilometers of Ireland.

A construction vehicle seen in the video shows the logo of the Haibach branch of Sauer GmbH, a stonework company, indicating that it was filmed in northwestern Bavaria, Germany.

A search for a street with a similar road layout and houses confirmed that the video was filmed in a suburb of Haibach, a small area in Bavaria. This is further confirmed by architectural features, including former windows and garages, as well as a distinctive array of solar panels on two buildings, as seen on Google Maps Street View images of the area.

A screenshot from the video showing two rows of houses, with three dormer windows each, surrounded by distinctive patterns of solar panels.

The same features can be seen on this Google Maps Street View from Bavaria.

The video appears to have been taken from a vantage point across the street from the people being filmed, matching the location of a dormer window visible on the Google Maps Street View, including a guardrail visible in the video.

As construction seen in the street views of the area is completed in the video, we can infer the video was taken in the last year.

The video does not appear to have received coverage in Germany and it is not clear from the video that the people shown are migrants or that it shows anything of relevance to Ireland.

Verdict

False. A video said to show migrants in Dublin was filmed in Bavaria, Germany.

The Journal’s FactCheck is a signatory to the International Fact-Checking Network’s Code of Principles. You can read it here. For information on how FactCheck works, what the verdicts mean, and how you can take part, check out our Reader’s Guide here. You can read about the team of editors and reporters who work on the factchecks here.