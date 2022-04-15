#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 15 April 2022
Vigils for Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee to be held around the country

Vigils will take place in Sligo, Dublin and various other counties.

By Órla Ryan Friday 15 Apr 2022, 8:00 AM
Michael Snee and Aidan Moffit
VIGILS FOR AIDAN Moffitt, Michael Snee and all victims of homophobic and transphobic violence are set to be held in various counties today and in the coming days.

Two separate murder investigations are underway in Sligo town following the deaths of the two men in separate incidents over a 24-hour period.

Aidan Moffitt (42) was found dead on Monday night, while Michael Snee (58) was found dead on Tuesday night. Both men had suffered serious physical injuries.

Yousef Palani (22) was yesterday charged with their murders.

The vigils set to take place today include the following:

  • Sligo: 6pm at Sligo Town Hail
  • Dublin: 6pm outside Dáil Éireann
  • Drogheda: 6pm at St Peter’s Church 
  • Westmeath: 6pm in Mullingar Park
  • Kildare, Newbridge: 6pm in Liffey Linear Park
  • Portlaoise: 6pm at Laois County Council Plaza
  • Wexford: 7pm on Wexford Quay
  • Clonmel, Tipperary: 7:30pm on O’Connell Street

More vigils are planned in the coming days and this thread will be updated with the latest times and locations.

In a statement issued yesterday, Dublin Pride noted that it is 40 years since the murders of two gay men in Dublin, Charles Self and Declan Flynn, “led to the birth of our organisation and the following year, the first Dublin Pride Parade”.

“During those past 40 years we have worked tirelessly to make Ireland a safer, more inclusive, and kinder place. Not just for our own LGBTQ+ community, but for all marginalised communities.

“We are not prepared to let our work be undone. We are not prepared to see the progress the people of Ireland have made in the past four decades be undone. We are not prepared to accept homophobia, transphobia, racism, or any form of discrimination.

“We are not prepared to see our country as anything other than safe, inclusive, and kind and we are not prepared to stop until we achieve that goal. We call upon all communities in Ireland to join us in condemning hate in any form and to actively join our march towards a better future.”

The statement also noted that the LGBTQ+ community is angry and afraid after the murders.

“We as a community are in pain, we are angry, we are afraid and many of us are feeling powerless right now. We have been here before, and we know exactly what to do. We are going to come together and share our grief, we are going to remember and honour Aidan Moffitt, Michael See and all victims of homophobic and transphobic violence.

“We are going to remind ourselves that together we are powerful and harness the emotions we’re experiencing to create something positive.”

