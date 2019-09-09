This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 9 September, 2019
Second man released without charge after arrest over Vincent Parsons' murder

The father-of-two was discovered with head injuries in Tallaght last month.

By Orla Dwyer Monday 9 Sep 2019, 8:25 AM
Vincent Parsons.
Image: Garda Press
Image: Garda Press

THE SECOND MAN arrested in relation to the murder of Vincent Parsons in Tallaght was released without charge last night. 

The 26-year-old man was arrested yesterday in relation to Vincent’s fatal assault in Tallaght on 24 August. 

The man was detained at Tallaght Garda Station before being released without charge. 

A file will now be prepared for the information of the Director of Public Prosecutions

A 24-year-old man was arrested last month in connection with the killing and was released without charge.  

The father-of-two was discovered in the Killinarden area of Tallaght with serious head injuries last month. He died two days later in Tallaght Hospital. 

