Second man arrested by gardaí investigating fatal Tallaght assault

Vincent had been socialising at the Killinarden pub in Tallaght on the night of the assault.

Vincent had been socialising at the Killinarden pub in Tallaght on the night of the assault.

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a second man in connection with the murder of Vincent Parsons, who died following a fatal assault in Tallaght, Co Dublin last month.

A 26-year-old man was arrested this morning on suspicion of murder in relation to the fatal assault on the 24 August in Killinarden.

Vincent Parsons (34) was pronounced dead at Tallaght Hospital this evening following the assault. The father-of-two, who worked as a welder, was discovered with head injuries by passers-by in Killinarden Estate in Tallaght.

The 26-year-old is currently being detained at Tallaght Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

This is the second person arrested in relation to the murder.

A 24-year-old man, who was previously arrested on suspicion of murder, was released without charge on 29 August.

Vincent had been socialising at the Killinarden pub in Tallaght on the night of the assault. Gardaí believe that an altercation took place and have asked that anyone in or near the pub between 10pm and shortly after 11pm to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.