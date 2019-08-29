Man released without charge as Gardaí investigation into fatal Tallaght assault continues

Vincent Parsons died in Tallaght Hospital following the assault.

Vincent Parsons died in Tallaght Hospital following the assault.

GARDAÍ HAVE RELEASED the 24-year-old man arrested yesterday in connection with the murder of Vincent Parsons, who died following a fatal assault on Saturday in Tallaght.

The man, who was arrested yesterday on suspicion of murder, has been released without charge and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Vincent Parsons died on Monday evening after an assault in Tallaght on Saturday. The father-of-two, who worked as a welder, was discovered with head injuries by passers-by in Killinarden Estate in Tallaght.

On Tuesday, Gardaí appealed for any witnesses to come forward. They said that Vincent had met a “very violent death”.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

A Garda spokesperson said that “investigations are ongoing”.