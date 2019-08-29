This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 19 °C Thursday 29 August, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man released without charge as Gardaí investigation into fatal Tallaght assault continues

The man was arrested yesterday on suspicion of murder.

By Dominic McGrath Thursday 29 Aug 2019, 4:05 PM
49 minutes ago 1,264 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4787634
Vincent Parsons died in Tallaght Hospital following the assault.
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Vincent Parsons died in Tallaght Hospital following the assault.
Vincent Parsons died in Tallaght Hospital following the assault.
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

GARDAÍ HAVE RELEASED the 24-year-old man arrested yesterday in connection with the murder of Vincent Parsons, who died following a fatal assault on Saturday in Tallaght. 

The man, who was arrested yesterday on suspicion of murder, has been released without charge and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions. 

Vincent Parsons died on Monday evening after an assault in Tallaght on Saturday. The father-of-two, who worked as a welder, was discovered with head injuries by passers-by in Killinarden Estate in Tallaght. 

On Tuesday, Gardaí appealed for any witnesses to come forward.  They said that Vincent had met a “very violent death”. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

A Garda spokesperson said that “investigations are ongoing”.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie