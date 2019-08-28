This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 12 °C Wednesday 28 August, 2019
Man arrested on suspicion of murder by Gardaí investigating fatal Tallaght assault

Vincent Parsons died at Tallaght Hospital on Monday following the assault in Tallaght on Saturday.

By Ceimin Burke Wednesday 28 Aug 2019, 10:04 AM
28 minutes ago 1,632 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4785250

TALLAGHT MURDER II2A8730_90578425 Flowers at the scene of Vincent Parsons' assault. Source: Eamonn Farrell

GARDAÍ INVESTIGATING THE death of Vincent Parsons following a fatal assault in Dublin on Saturday have arrested a 24-year-old man.

Clondalkin resident Parsons (34) was pronounced dead at Tallaght Hospital on Monday following the assault in Tallaght on Saturday.

The man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and he is currently being detained at Tallaght Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardaí said that investigations into the death are continuing. 

Parsons was discovered with head injuries by passers-by in Killinarden Estate on Saturday.

It’s understood he had sustained a number of head injuries during an incident in and around a nearby pub where he’d been socialising.

