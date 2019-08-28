Man arrested on suspicion of murder by Gardaí investigating fatal Tallaght assault

Flowers at the scene of Vincent Parsons' assault. Source: Eamonn Farrell

GARDAÍ INVESTIGATING THE death of Vincent Parsons following a fatal assault in Dublin on Saturday have arrested a 24-year-old man.

Clondalkin resident Parsons (34) was pronounced dead at Tallaght Hospital on Monday following the assault in Tallaght on Saturday.

The man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and he is currently being detained at Tallaght Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardaí said that investigations into the death are continuing.

Parsons was discovered with head injuries by passers-by in Killinarden Estate on Saturday.

It’s understood he had sustained a number of head injuries during an incident in and around a nearby pub where he’d been socialising.