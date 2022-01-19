'We need to stand up and be counted': TDs agree on all-party approach to violence against women

TRIBUTES WERE PAID in the Dáil this afternoon to Ashling Murphy, as the Taoiseach says there should be a cross-party approach to tackling gender, sexual and domestic abuse against women across Ireland.

At Leaders Questions this afternoon, proceedings were opened with tributes to Ashling Murphy from Leas Ceann Comhairle Catherine Connolly, who extended condolences to all who knew her.

Other TDs also paid tribute to Ashling during in the Dáil this afternoon, including Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald and Labour leader Alan Kelly.

It comes as the school teacher was yesterday laid to rest in Co Offaly, with heartfelt tributes being paid during her funeral mass.

The murder of the 23-year-old teacher, while she was out on a run next to the Grand Canal in Tullamore, has led to conversations about how violence against women should be tackled in Ireland.

In the Dáil today, McDonald said that Ashling’s death must be a turning point for Ireland, and that “leaders must lead” on violence against women.

“We need now to stand up and be counted. The public appetite for action now matches the scale of male violence that women face every day,” said McDonald.

“This is our chance to turn the tide.”

She called for a meeting of political leaders to be urgently convened and that united action immediate and long-term actions need to be brought in to eliminate violence against women.

Martin said that he agrees with a meeting of political leaders and believes a cross-party approach is required to “mirror what society wants to do” on violence against women.

“In that context, men need to listen more and men need to hear women more,” said Martin.

Martin said that there needed to be a complete elimination of violence against women in Irish society, adding that this includes eliminating the “undermining of women in a misogynistic way”.

He added that this would require a “multi-faceted” approach that includes prevention, protection, security as well as education.

“In short, it needs a sea change in culture. Not just legislation initiatives, but a sea change in culture.”

Martin said that Justice Minister Helen McEntee is currently working on a national strategy to tackle domestic, sexual and gender-based violence.

This strategy is set to be launched in March, with McEntee taking a main role in delivering policy and providing services under the plan.

Speaking on the policy, McEntee said that its aim is clear: “zero tolerance of violence and abuse against women.”

“To prevent violence and abuse against women, we must eradicate the social and cultural attitudes which make women feel unsafe.

“We can only do so by changing our culture to ensure we are not all bystanders,” McEntee added.

The Sinn Féin leader also called for Martin to head up government efforts to stamp out violence against women, with the Taoiseach saying that there will be a chain of accountability from the Department of Justice to his office on the issue.

“Above all, delivery is required on all fronts. And at the centrepiece of this strategy, as I said, is prevention, protection, prosecution and coordination of policies,” said Martin.

People Before Profit’s Bríd Smith called for additional women’s refuge centres to be established across the country.

She cited the Instanbul Convention, which Ireland has signed up to, which calls for one refuge centre per 10,000 population. In Dublin, according to Smith, there are 29 refuge centres when there should be 135, while Cork should have 54, but only has six.

The Taoiseach said that McEntee’s strategy would address refuge spaces, and that there would be additional funding allocated towards the centres.