Thursday 17 December 2020
Virgin Media to repay €3 million to 100,000 customers over 'post-cancellation charges'

Comreg said Virgin Media failed to proactively refund customers monies that were owed.

By Sean Murray Thursday 17 Dec 2020, 2:52 PM
11 minutes ago
https://jrnl.ie/5303592
Image: Shutterstock/chrisdorney
Image: Shutterstock/chrisdorney

VIRGIN MEDIA IS set to pay 100,000 of its customers €3 million in refunds, following an investigation by regulator Comreg into so-called post-cancellation charges. 

The probe by Comreg found that Virgin was continuing to charge its customers after services were cancelled.

In a statement, the regulator said Virgin failed to proactively refund customers and instead retained the monies in inactive accounts. 

Its investigation concluded that Virgin Media retained these credits contrary to the Communications Regulations Act 2002, sections 45 (1) (a) (ii) and 45 (1) (b).

Comreg informed the company that it intended to seek a High Court restraining order, requiring Virgin Media to cease this practice.

Yesterday, Virgin Media provided formal commitments to Comreg that will see it pay out €3 million to customers that were affected.

Refunds are due to be paid to 100,000 customers by 31 March 2021.

The average refund due to customers is around €33.

Virgin Media will also review all other credits, other than those relating to post-cancellation charges, on any inactive accounts and refund those credits to customers by 30 June 2021.

The company has also established a dedicated helpline in respect of the refund process. It can be reached on 1800 941 770. It will also publish information on the Virgin Media website for customers affected by the issue. 

A Virgin Media spokesperson told TheJournal.ie: “Virgin Media takes regulatory compliance extremely seriously and it is our position that we are in full compliance with all our regulatory obligations.

“Virgin Media has proactively co-operated with ComReg throughout this entire process and we note the investigation has now concluded.”

Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

