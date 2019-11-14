Unite members in Virgin Media unanimously decide to ballot for industrial action

TRADE UNION UNITE has announced that its Virgin Media members have unanimously decided to ballot for industrial action.

It was reported in recent weeks that the company may cut up to 65 jobs in the next month.

In a statement on 1 November, a Virgin Media Ireland spokesperson said the company had entered a 30-day consultation period with employees.

Unite said today that the ballot follows the company’s decision to issue redundancy notices “without having consulted the unions involved either before or after the announcement of a proposed collective redundancy”.

The trade union said itself and Siptu had previously written to Virgin Media “reminding them of their obligation to engage in a 30-day information and consultation period before issuing notices of redundancy in order to minimise job losses”.

Unite claims Virgin Media has to date failed to respond to the unions’ letter.

Members of Unite have now held a general meeting at which they unanimously agreed to ballot for industrial action, up to and including strike action.

Unite said it understands that Siptu will be “adopting a similar approach”.

“No redundancies should be imposed before a full consultation process has been carried with a view to minimising job losses, as required by law,” Unite regional officer Brendan Byrne said.

“Furthermore, any redundancy packages following this process must be in line with the agreement reached between unions and the company in 2015,” Byrne said.

He added that “the resolution of this dispute lies in the hands of Virgin Media”, as he called on Communications Minister Richard Bruton to intervene in the situation.

“If this matter is not resolved we will be moving swiftly to ballot for industrial action,” Byrne said.

Virgin Media and Siptu have been contacted for comment.