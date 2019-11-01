This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 1 November, 2019
Virgin Media to cut up to 65 jobs

The company has entered a 30-day consultation period with employees.

By Órla Ryan Friday 1 Nov 2019, 7:14 PM
56 minutes ago 6,175 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4876059

shutterstock_1398392663 File photo Source: Shutterstock/chrisdorney

VIRGIN MEDIA IRELAND may cut up to 65 jobs in the next month.

The company, which provides TV, mobile and broadband services, currently employs around 1,600 people.

In a statement issued this evening, a VMI spokesperson said the company has entered a 30-day consultation period with employees.

“We are entering a new phase of transformation to ensure continued revenue growth.

“This involves making some difficult decisions which will impact a number of roles in the Virgin Media Ireland business.

“It is envisaged that up to 65 roles may potentially be impacted and we have entered a 30-day consultation period with people impacted,” the statement notes.

In 2015, UPC Ireland rebranded as Virgin Media.

The company bought TV3 the same year and the TV station rebranded as Virgin Media Television in 2018.

