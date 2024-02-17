Advertisement
Aerial view of Sterling, Virginia Alamy Stock Photo
Virginia

House explosion in US state of Virginia kills firefighter and injures 11 others

Firefighters went to the home ‘for an investigation’ but the assistant chief of the fire department did not specify what was being investigated.
1 hour ago

ONE FIREFIGHTER HAS died and at least 11 others were injured following a housing explosion in the US state of Virginia.

The incident happened at a home in Sterling, Virginia, at around 7.40pm local time yesterday evening (00.40 am this morning Irish time).

The assistant chief of the local fire department James Williams told a press conference that the scene is one of “total devastation.”

He added: “”There’s a debris field well into the street and into the neighbouring homes.”

Williams said firefighters went to the home “for an investigation” but did not specify what was being investigated.

He said the explosion happened soon after their arrival and that the cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation.

Nine firefighters and two civilians were taken to nearby hospitals, with injuries ranging from “severe” to “less severe”, according to Williams.

Footage broadcast on local television, as well as photos and video posted to social media, showed the smouldering ruins of the home, with wreckage strewn across much of the yard and into the street.

-With additional reporting from © AFP 2024 

