Visiting restrictions in place at several hospital due to outbreaks of respiratory viruses

SEVERAL HOSPITALS CURRENTLY have visitor restrictions in place due to outbreaks of respiratory illnesses such as the flu and Covid.

Yesterday, Portiuncula University Hospital in Ballinasloe, Co Galway appealed to the public to not visit the hospital if they are feeling unwell or have respiratory symptoms.

A statement from the hospital noted that it is currently dealing with a flu and Covid outbreak on the St John’s Ward and that “visiting to that ward will be facilitated on compassionate grounds, on an exceptional basis only”.

Deputy Hospital Manager Marguerite Dooley said “we must take every measure to protect” patients and added that the visiting restrictions are a “necessary measure”.

Similar restrictions are also in place in Roscommon University Hospital, where visits to the St Coman’s Ward and St Teresa’s ward will only be facilitated on compassionate grounds, on an exceptional basis only.

Interim Hospital Manager Marie Doorly said reminded visitors to the hospital of the need to follow public health guidance and use hand gel regularly during visits.

“Remember your cough etiquette and if needed, masks are available for use throughout the hospital,” added Doorly.

Elsewhere, St Luke’s General Hospital in Kilkenny has also enacted visiting restrictions.

In a statement to The Journal, a hospital spokesperson said this is “due to increased infection control measures required for Covid-19, Flu and other respiratory illnesses”.

St Luke’s temporarily suspended hospital visiting from 6pm yesterday, “except for those visiting the maternity unit and exceptional circumstances as determined by each ward manager”.

Designated visitors should wear a mask and appropriate PPE whilst in the hospital,” added the hospital spokesperson.

St Luke’s has also appealed for the public to “consider their care options” before presenting to the Emergency Department.

“Please consult with your GP or pharmacist before attending ED in St Luke’s General Hospital.

“However, if urgent care is required, patients should attend the hospital.”

St Luke’s added that anyone who is experiencing Covid-19 like symptoms should contact their GP in the first instance.

The HSE is said to be considering requiring staff and visitors to wear masks in hospitals due to the outbreaks of respiratory viruses such as Covid and flu.

However, rates of Covid, RSV, and the flu all appear to have peaked, according to the latest data up to 30 December, 2023.

On 24 December, there were 671 confirmed RSV cases, but this dropped significantly to 345 on 30 December, down from an apparent peak of 985 in early December.

Confirmed Covid cases also dropped considerably in the last week of 2023, down from 918 confirmed cases on 24 December to 611 on 30 December.

There was also a significant drop in confirmed Covid cases among those aged 65 and over, falling from 517 on 24 December to 330 on 30 December.

Confirmed flu cases also dipped to the final week of December, though not as markedly, dropping from 965 to 879 at the end of last year.

However, there was an uptick at the end of the year in confirmed flu cases among those aged 65 and over, rising from 252 cases to 270 in the week from 24 to 31 December, 2023.