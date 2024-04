VOTING IN THE European, local and Limerick mayoral elections will take place on Friday, 7 June, Local Government Minister Darragh O’Brien has confirmed.

The polls will be open between 7am and 10pm on what will be a busy day in Irish politics.

You can expect to see election posters popping up from 8 May, 30 days before the polling date. All posters must be taken down within seven days of the vote.

Voters must be registered by 20 May and you can check the voting register here.

The 7 June date had already been put forward by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in March but the O’Brien’s announcement today makes it official.

Returning officers, responsible for overseeing the elections, have been appointed by the minister.

In the European elections, candidates will compete for 14 EU Parliament seats in three different constituencies, Ireland South, Dublin and Midland’s North-East.

Limerick voted five years ago to establish the office of mayor with a majority of 52.4%. The new mayor will be granted powers like proposing development plans for Limerick city and county.

At least seven hopefuls have put themselves forward so far.

In local elections, as in the EU contests, immigration is expected to be a more pressing political issue than it has in the past.