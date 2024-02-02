'Concerning' delays for mammograms as Dublin hospitals struggle to recruit staff

RECRUITMENT ISSUES HAVE been blamed for long wait times for mammograms and other scans at two Dublin hospitals, with Beaumont Hospital considering outsourcing some appointments.

Patients have raised concerns that, in some cases, it is taking months to get an appointment for vital scans at Beaumont and the Mater Hospital.

While initial referrals are generally seen within weeks, some follow-up scans are reportedly taking months to arrange.

Extra consultants are due to start working at the radiology departments in both hospitals in the coming months, but staffing levels remain an issue.

Why are waiting lists for life-saving scans so long? The Noteworthy team wants to find out. Support this project here.

In a recent email sent to a patient, seen by The Journal, a member of staff in Beaumont’s radiology department said consultants are looking into outsourcing appointments to deal with the backlog.

While she awaited a date for her appointment, the patient was advised to monitor her situation and return to her GP if any changes in her condition occurred.

One woman said she was told it could take over six months to get a mammogram appointment. She expressed concern that the long waiting time could potentially delay a person’s cancer diagnosis.

The Mater is also experiencing delays. A spokesperson said the hospital is finding it “challenging to fill positions in the current climate”. For example, a maternity cover replacement position was advertised twice with no successful appointment.

“This at a time when the clinic is busier than ever,” they added.

Some 389 patients are currently awaiting a mammogram or ultrasound at the Mater.

The spokesperson said the hospital “realises that this may be an anxious time for patients and apologises to any patient who has to wait longer than the recommended times for such imaging”.

Advertisement

Averil Power, CEO of the Irish Cancer Society, said the organisation is “extremely concerned to hear of delays to mammograms and ultrasounds for people presenting with symptoms to breast clinics”.

“It is unacceptable that a person should wait too long before getting access to a vital diagnostic appointment such as a mammogram or ultrasound.

“Diagnosing cancer – or even reassuring someone that they do not have cancer – must be done as quickly as possible,” Power stated.

Consultants being hired

A spokesperson for Beaumont said a new Consultant Breast Radiologist will start working at the hospital in June, which will improve waiting times.

They said all routine screening referrals are undertaken within 12 weeks in line with the National Cancer Control Programme Guidelines and all urgent referrals are reviewed within the recommended two weeks.

File photo Shutterstock / Okrasiuk Shutterstock / Okrasiuk / Okrasiuk

Same-day mammograms are available at the Rapid Access Breast Clinic “for symptomatic cases other than those clinically assessed as having a high probability of benign findings”, they said in a statement.

The Journal asked, outside of the initial referral wait times, how long it takes for patients to get appointments for any necessary follow-up scans.

Beaumont did not reply to requests seeking more information about these wait times, as well as further queries about staffing levels and any plans to outsource appointments.

‘Regrettable’ delays

The Mater spokesperson said the hospital is also undertaking all routine screening referrals within the recommended 12 weeks.

However, they acknowledged that the hospital is “not meeting” the recommended timeline for non-routine appointments, saying this is “regrettable”.

Every effort is being made to deal with the situation and to recruit more staff to deal with urgent cases.

Read Next Related Reads HPV vaccine 'significantly' reduces signs of pre-cancer in young women, study shows

Five radiologists currently work part-time in the Mater’s Breast Clinic. The hours they work is the equivalent to having two full-time roles (on a 2.27 whole-time equivalent basis).

A new consultant is also due to begin working at the clinic in April.

The spokesperson added that patients who are referred to the Mater’s Triple Assessment Breast Clinic – where they undergo a clinical assessment, mammogram or ultrasound, and tissue sampling if deemed necessary – are “given appointments on the basis of their clinical prioritisation”.

Certain patients are seen within days, while others may be waiting for up to 10 weeks.

Some 11,310 mammograms were completed in the clinic in 2023 along with 5,384 breast ultrasounds. Some 456 breast cancers were diagnosed at the clinic in 2022, an increase of 30% on the year before.

Power said the Irish Cancer Society appreciates that healthcare professionals “are working to the best of their ability in capacity-constrained environments, and they too need additional support to deliver services”.

“The public, patients and healthcare professionals deserve a system which can deliver timely access to diagnostics and treatment,” she added.

Cancer care cannot wait. When cancer is diagnosed early, people have more treatment options and better outcomes.

Power called on the Government to “effectively resource a sustainable plan to make up for the shortfall in radiologists in Ireland.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Health said the National Service Planning process is “still underway” and discussions between the department and the HSE are ongoing.

“Included in the allocation for 2024 is funding for additional consultant doctors, and for the conversion of agency staff to being full-time employees of the HSE,” they added.

Anyone with concerns about cancer should speak to their GP, or contact the Irish Cancer Society Support Line on Freephone 1800 200 700 or by emailing supportline@irishcancer.ie.