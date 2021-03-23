#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 9°C Tuesday 23 March 2021
Walk-in Covid testing to be introduced in areas with high virus rates

“We’re targeting the virus where we know it is,” the health minister said.

By Ceimin Burke Tuesday 23 Mar 2021, 6:23 PM
1 hour ago
https://jrnl.ie/5389579
Image: LEAH FARRELL
Image: LEAH FARRELL

HEALTH MINISTER STEPHEN Donnelly has announced that walk-in PCR Covid-19 testing will shortly be introduced in areas where the rate of coronavirus infections is high.

Donnelly said people will be able to avail of a test, without a referral from a doctor, in parts of the country that have very high incidences of the disease.

“We’re targeting the virus where we know it is,” Donnelly told reporters today.

Other measures designed to combat the virus, listed by the health minister, included further increasing biosecurity measures at the border, to protect against variants, and continuing with the vaccination programme.

“Essentially the public health strategy is target the virus, suppress the virus, use walk-in PCR testing, deploy antigen testing. We need to continue to see that very strong, very visible enforcement from An Garda Síochána,” he said.

Engage with the third level sector, engage with employers and really work with people to drive down the interactions that are leading to this increase in cases.

“If we do that we buy ourselves more time, because really that’s what we’re trying to do. The light at the end of the tunnel is the vaccines. They are incredibly effective. We’ve seen astonishingly positive results in places like health care settings and nursing homes,” he added.

PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests identify whether someone is currently infected with Covid-19. They are usually done by taking samples with a nose and throat swab which is then sent to a lab for processing.

This evening, health officials announced 371 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland and 24 new deaths from the disease.

About the author:

About the author
Ceimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

