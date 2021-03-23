#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 23 March 2021
Coronavirus: 24 deaths and 371 new cases confirmed in Ireland

The figures were released by the Department of Health this evening.

By Stephen McDermott Tuesday 23 Mar 2021, 5:32 PM
Dr Mairin Ryan, Deputy Chief Executive and Director of Health Technology Assessment, HIQA.
Image: Sasko Lazarov
Image: Sasko Lazarov

A FURTHER 371 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland, the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has said this evening.

In a statement, NPHET said that 24 new deaths had been reported.

The total number of confirmed cases of the virus in Ireland is now 231,484. There have been a total of 4,610 deaths related to Covid-19 here to date.

Health officials said that of today’s newly reported deaths, 12 occurred this month, while ten occurred in February and two occurred in January.

Of the cases notified today:

  • 183 were in men and 187 were in women;
  • 75% are in people under the age of 45;
  • The median age is 30;
  • 151 cases were confirmed in Dublin; 31 were confirmed in Offaly; 27 were confirmed in Donegal; 25 were confirmed in Galway; 21 were confirmed in Meath and the remaining 116 cases are spread across 16 other counties.

A total of 357 people are currently in hospital with Covid-19, an increase of 25 patients in the past 24 hours. Of these, 76 people are in intensive care.

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

